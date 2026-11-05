Elder Law Attorney In Toms River Area Urges Families To Plan Ahead During National Family Caregivers Month

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Many families call us after a parent has fallen or entered a nursing home, and by then the choices are narrower,” said Robert F. Brogan, president of Brogan Law Group.“Planning ahead can preserve independence, often protect savings, and give everyone time to make decisions calmly.”"Brogan Law Group, led by Certified Elder Law Attorney Robert F. Brogan, is encouraging Toms River and Ocean County families to put long-term care, Medicaid and estate plans in place this November, before a health crisis limits their options.

BRICK, N.J. - November 5, 2026 - As National Family Caregivers Month begins in November, Brogan Law Group is urging Ocean County families caring for aging parents to plan for long-term care before a crisis hits.

The firm's Brick Boulevard office serves families looking for an elder law attorney in Toms River, Brick and surrounding communities. Its practice centers on elder law, Life Care Planning, Medicaid planning, Special Needs planning, estate planning, and trust and estate administration.

“Many families call us after a parent has fallen or entered a nursing home, and by then the choices are narrower,” said Robert F. Brogan, president of Brogan Law Group.“Planning ahead can preserve independence, often protect savings, and give everyone time to make decisions calmly.”

Brogan is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the ABA accredited National Elder Law Foundation and has an LL.M in Taxation. He serves as the immediate past-president of the board of directors of the Special Needs Alliance, a national group of imminent disability and special needs attorneys. He has also served on the board of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, is a past president of its New Jersey chapter and has chaired the Elder and Disability Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association.

The firm encourages caregivers to review several issues this month:



Whether a parent's powers of attorney and health care directives include crucial provisions

How long-term care costs could affect savings

Medicaid eligibility rules and timing Plans for a family member with special needs

Brogan Law Group's team includes attorneys Melissa A. Merritt and Michael Paxton as well as certified elder care coordinators who work with families on life care planning for in-home, assisted living or nursing home care.

Families can schedule a consultation by calling 732-701-9999 or emailing ....

About Brogan Law Group

Brogan Law Group is an elder law and estate planning firm based in Brick, New Jersey. The firm helps individuals and families in Toms River, Brick and across Ocean County with Medicaid and long-term care planning, life care planning, special needs and bloodline trusts, powers of attorney, guardianship, probate and trust administration.

No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.