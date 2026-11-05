MENAFN - GetNews)"A laptop with a chat window on a desk in a film studio."Online brands should decide between classic SEO and answer engine optimization by measuring how much of their search traffic comes from informational queries, says Stockholm studio Adsome. If more than 40 percent does, the studio says AI search should be a priority.

Stockholm, Sweden - November 5, 2026 - Online brands can decide how to split effort between search engine optimization (SEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO) by checking one number, the share of their search traffic that comes from people looking for information rather than people ready to buy. That is the advice from Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm that makes content and ads for AI search.

The two aim at different results. SEO aims to rank a page in the top ten organic results on Google. AEO aims to get a brand cited or quoted inside the answers that Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT and Perplexity now write for the user. For many questions that answer is all the shopper reads, and no click reaches the brand's site.

SEO still carries most of the volume for direct-to-consumer brands. Product and category pages keep earning clicks from searches such as a product name plus "buy" or "discount code", because the person already knows where they want to go. AEO matters most for informational and comparison searches, for example which ingredient suits oily skin or which protein powder has no stevia. Those questions now tend to end inside an AI-written answer.

Adsome suggests a four-step audit to decide where the next hour of work should go:

1. Pull the top 100 organic keywords from Google Search Console and mark each one as transactional, navigational or informational.

2. If more than 40 percent of organic traffic comes from informational searches, make AEO a priority, because those searches are the most at risk of losing their clicks.

3. Search the top 20 informational keywords in Google, Perplexity and ChatGPT, and note whether the brand is cited. A brand that is missing has an AEO gap.

4. Rework the pages that already perform instead of starting over. Open each one with a two-sentence direct answer, add a short FAQ with real customer questions, use a summary table for comparisons, and give product pages price, availability and review data in structured markup.

The studio has published a one-minute explainer on the topic, "AEO vs SEO: where DTC brands should shift effort ".

"Most brands we talk to treat this as an either-or choice, and it rarely is," said Carl Ström, founder of Adsome. "The product pages that sell today still need classic SEO. What changes is the guide content, the pages that answer how and which. Those answers are now read inside a chat window, so they have to start with one plain sentence a model can lift. Count your informational traffic first, then decide where to spend."

Being cited usually also takes mentions outside the brand's own site. AI answer tools tend to name brands that turn up across several trusted sources, such as independent reviews and editorial round-ups.

Adsome works on the AEO side by turning a company's existing articles, guides and PDFs into short films in the brand's own style. The films answer buyers' questions on YouTube, Google and in AI search, and the same films can run as ads, including ChatGPT Ads. More about the service is on Adsome's articles to film page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search.