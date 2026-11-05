Robotics Market To Reach USD 223.28 Billion By 2032 As Industrial Automation, Service Robots, And Collaborative Robotics Gain Ground

MENAFN - GetNews)"Robotics Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Robotics market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, November 05, 2026:

Robotics Market Overview

The Robotics market size is projected to expand from USD 106.69 billion in 2026 to USD 119.5 billion in 2027 and reach USD 223.28 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.32% between 2027 and 2032. Increasing adoption of automation across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries is supporting demand for robotic systems. Businesses are using industrial robots, service robots, collaborative robots, and autonomous mobile robots to perform repetitive tasks, support production activities, and manage material movement across different operating environments.

The Robotics industry includes hardware, software, and services used to develop, deploy, and maintain robotic systems. Industrial robots support manufacturing activities such as welding, painting, assembly, and machine tending, while service robots address applications across logistics, healthcare, agriculture, inspection, and cleaning. Collaborative robots are designed to work alongside human operators in suitable work environments, whereas mobile and autonomous mobile robots support movement and material handling. The Robotics market trends reflect increasing interest in automation solutions that address operational requirements across different end-user industries.

Key Trends in the Robotics Market

Growing Industrial Automation Supports Manufacturing Applications

Industrial robots remain important across manufacturing environments where businesses require automated welding, soldering, assembly, dispensing, painting, coating, and machine-tending operations. These systems also support CNC applications, material handling, packaging, and quality inspection. Automotive, electronics, electrical, semiconductor, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare manufacturers use robotic equipment for different production requirements. Industrial automation allows manufacturers to manage repetitive activities and maintain consistent production processes. The increasing use of robotic systems across manufacturing applications supports Robotics market growth and creates opportunities for equipment suppliers and system integrators.

Rising Adoption of Service Robots Across Multiple Industries

Service robots are used in applications beyond conventional industrial production, including logistics and warehousing, agriculture, medical and surgical activities, defense and security, inspection, maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation. Construction and demolition activities also provide application opportunities for specialised robotic systems. Other areas include retail, hospitality, customer interaction, education, research, entertainment, and leisure. Businesses and institutions are adopting these systems to address specific operational tasks in different environments. The expanding range of applications contributes to the Robotics market share landscape by increasing the participation of service robot manufacturers and technology providers.

Increasing Demand for Collaborative Robots and Autonomous Mobile Robots

Collaborative robots, commonly known as cobots, are designed for applications where robotic systems operate alongside human workers under appropriate safety conditions. Their applications include manufacturing, welding, soldering, assembly, dispensing, painting, coating, and machine tending. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) support logistics and warehousing, material movement, and other mobile applications. These systems can be deployed across manufacturing facilities and operational environments where automated movement and task assistance are required. Their adoption provides businesses with additional automation options across production and logistics activities, supporting the development of the broader Robotics industry.

Expanding Robotics Software and Service Requirements

Robotics deployment involves more than the purchase of physical equipment. Hardware, software, and services contribute to the development, integration, operation, and maintenance of robotic systems. Software supports robot programming, control, and coordination, while integration services help businesses connect robotic equipment with existing operational processes. Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) provides another service-based arrangement for organisations seeking access to robotic capabilities. These components support different customer requirements across industrial and service applications. The Robotics market forecast reflects opportunities across the complete robotics value chain, including equipment, software, integration, and service offerings.

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Robotics Market Segmentation



By Robot Type



Industrial Robots





By Application







Manufacturing (Welding and Soldering) and Assembly and Dispensing







Painting and Coating







Machine Tending and CNC





Other Applications (Material Handling, Packaging, Quality Inspection, among Others)





By End User Industry







Automotive







Electronics, Electrical and Semiconductor







Food and Beverage







Pharmaceutical and Healthcare







Military and Defense



Other End User Industries (Machinery, Metal, Rubber, etc.)



Service Robots





By Application







Logistics and Warehousing







Agriculture and Field Services







Medical and Surgical







Defense and Security







Inspection and Maintenance







Cleaning and Sanitation







Construction and Demolition



Other Applications (Retail, Hospitality, Customer Interaction, Education and Research, Entertainment, and Leisure)



Collaborative Robots (Cobots)





By Application







Manufacturing (Welding and Soldering) and Assembly and Dispensing







Painting and Coating







Machine Tending and CNC





Other Applications (Material Handling, Packaging, Quality Inspection, among Others)





By End User Industry







Automotive







Electronics, Electrical and Semiconductor







Food and Beverage







Pharmaceutical and Healthcare







Military and Defense



Other End User Industries (Machinery, Metal, Rubber, etc.)



Mobile/AMR





By Application







Logistics and Warehousing







Agriculture and Field Services







Medical and Surgical







Defense and Security







Inspection and Maintenance







Cleaning and Sanitation







Construction and Demolition

Other Applications (Retail, Hospitality, Customer Interaction, Education and Research, Entertainment, and Leisure)

By Component



Hardware



Software

Services (Integration, RaaS)

By Geography



North America





United States





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





United Kingdom





France



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific





China





India





Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America





Brazil





Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East





United Arab Emirates





Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East



Africa





South Africa





Nigeria Rest of Africa

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Robotics Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes global manufacturers supplying industrial robots, automation equipment, and robotic systems for different applications. ABB Ltd. operates across industrial automation and robotics, offering solutions for manufacturing and other industrial environments. FANUC Corporation is another established participant, with robotic systems used in manufacturing operations, including machine tending, assembly, and material handling.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation and KUKA AG participate in industrial robotics and automation, serving customers across manufacturing applications. Their product offerings address requirements such as welding, assembly, painting, and production automation. DENSO Corporation also operates in the robotics segment, providing robotic solutions for industrial applications. These companies compete through their product portfolios, automation capabilities, application expertise, and relationships with industrial customers. Their activities contribute to the competitive dynamics of the Robotics market share landscape.

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Conclusion

The Robotics market continues to expand across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and other application areas. Industrial robots support production activities, while service robots address operational requirements across multiple industries. Collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots provide additional options for businesses seeking automation in manufacturing and material movement.

Hardware, software, and integration services remain important components of robotic deployments, with service-based models providing further options for customers. Competition among established manufacturers continues across industrial automation and specialised robotic applications. The Robotics market forecast highlights opportunities across robot types, end-user industries, components, and geographical markets as businesses increasingly incorporate robotic systems into their operations.

About Mordor Intelligence:

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