Homegrown Adds Drops So Home Bakers And Farm Stands Can Open A Limited-Time Preorder Menu

MENAFN - GetNews) Homegrown, the online storefront for home bakers, farm stands and farmers market vendors, now offers Drops, a limited-time preorder menu with its own pickup date and a set number of each item.

Winter Garden, Florida - November 5, 2026 - Homegrown, the online storefront for home bakers, farm stands and farmers market vendors, now offers Drops: a vendor opens a limited-time preorder menu, shoppers order before it closes, then pick up on the vendor's date.

A drop is a short menu that runs on its own schedule. The vendor picks what they are making and how many of each item, sets when orders open and when they close, and chooses a pickup location with a date and time window. Shoppers order ahead from the vendor's Homegrown store page. When the drop closes, shoppers can no longer order.

How a drop works:

1. The vendor adds items to the drop. Items can come from the vendor's everyday menu or be listed only for drops.

2. The vendor sets a quantity for each item, the time orders open and close, and a pickup location with a date and time window.

3. The drop can be saved as a draft or scheduled to go live on its own at the opening time.

4. While the drop is live, the number left updates as orders come in. An item in a shopper's cart is held for about five minutes and shows as in carts to other shoppers.

5. Shoppers check out a drop order on its own, separate from the vendor's everyday menu. The confirmation email shows the pickup window.

6. The vendor can end a drop early.

Homegrown built Drops after 16 vendors asked for it. Bakers and farm stands often work in batches. Because the vendor sets both the open time and the close time, a baker can sell a batch before making it, instead of guessing how much to bring to a market.

Here is how a home baker might use it. A baker who makes pies on weekends could list 24 pies across three flavors, open orders on Monday morning, close them Thursday night, and set pickup for Saturday from 9 to 11 at a farmers market or a home address. Shoppers see how many of each flavor are left while the drop is open. On Friday the baker knows how many of each pie to make. A farm stand can do the same with a harvest, such as a set number of produce boxes for one pickup day.

"We kept hearing the same request from bakers and farm stands," said Evan Knox, co-founder and CMO of Homegrown. "Let me open a menu for a few days, take the orders, then close it and get to work. Drops does exactly that, and it runs inside the store they already have."

Drops is available to Homegrown vendors from the vendor dashboard on the web. Vendors with a Homegrown store can run a drop alongside their everyday menu. Details are on the Homegrown What's New page at

About Homegrown

Homegrown is an online storefront and ordering tool for home bakers, cottage food makers, farm stands and farmers market vendors. Vendors get their own store page, take orders for pickup or delivery, and run their business from the web or the Homegrown Vendor app for iPhone and Android. Homegrown was founded in 2025 and has team members in Winter Garden, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia.