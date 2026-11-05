YUFENG Steel Cord Conveyor Belt Projects Support Mining Procurement And Installation Planning

MENAFN - GetNews)"QINGDAO ZHONGYE YUFENG TAPE CO.,LTD."YUFENG highlights its Steel Cord Conveyor Belt capabilities through mining projects in Thailand and Laos. The updates cover on-site splicing and commissioning, customized manufacturing, quality inspection and shipment preparation. Its belt options and supporting components help buyers evaluate specifications, operating conditions and installation requirements before purchase.

QINGDAO, China - November 5, 2026 - YUFENG is highlighting Steel Cord Conveyor Belt project activity in Thailand and Laos that connects customized supply with installation support for mining buyers. A September field-service report documents completed hot vulcanization splicing and commissioning checks in Thailand, while an October manufacturing update records production and inspection completion for a Laos-bound belt. Together, the projects address two purchasing priorities: specifying a belt for its operating duty and arranging the resources required to put it into service.

YUFENG is a China-based manufacturer of steel cord conveyor belts and supporting conveyor components for industrial bulk material handling. For purchasing teams, the recent projects provide concrete examples of the company's work across specification review, manufacturing inspection and site installation. Its focus is on heavy-duty conveying applications where belt construction, joint preparation and service arrangements all influence procurement decisions.

YUFENG Steel Cord Conveyor Belt Service in Thailand Includes Splicing and Commissioning

In its September 30, 2026 report, YUFENG described a completed Steel Cord Conveyor Belt hot vulcanization splicing project at a Thailand mining site. The customer required belt installation and professional splicing for its ore conveying system. Before construction, the local service team reviewed belt specifications, conveyor structure, operating loads and environmental conditions to develop the joint construction plan.

The team prepared and aligned the exposed steel cords, placed the rubber layers and completed hot vulcanization pressing under controlled temperature and pressure. Cooling and final joint inspection followed. The report states that key construction parameters were recorded, providing a documented basis for reviewing the joint work.

After the splice was completed, the mining customer carried out no-load and full-load testing. YUFENG reported smooth operation, stable belt tracking and reliable joint performance during those checks. The service team also provided a completion report, maintenance recommendations and training covering daily inspection, early signs of joint wear and common conveyor faults.

YUFENG Steel Cord Conveyor Belt for Laos Completes Production and Inspection

On October 10, 2026, YUFENG reported that a customized Steel Cord Conveyor Belt roll had completed production and quality inspection and was ready for shipment to a Laos mining project. The belt was prepared for mineral and aggregate transportation under high-load, long-distance operating conditions.

The project began with discussions covering conveying distance, material type, operating load and ambient temperature. According to the company's project update, its technical team adjusted the steel cord arrangement and rubber formulation to match the application. Finished-belt checks covered tensile strength, rubber adhesion, abrasion resistance and aging resistance before rolling and packaging.

The Laos update also described positioning marks on the belt surface to assist alignment during subsequent installation and vulcanization splicing. Protective export packaging was planned to address moisture, dust and handling damage during cross-border transportation. As of the October 10 announcement, the project milestone was completion of production and inspection, with the belt prepared for shipment.

For purchasers, the Laos case illustrates how operating requirements can be linked to manufacturing checks, inspection documents and delivery preparation before a belt leaves the factory.

YUFENG Steel Cord Conveyor Belt Options Match Heavy Duty Operating Conditions

YUFENG's published Steel Cord Conveyor Belt range provides a starting point for technical discussions. The following are product-range specifications and options; each project requires its own confirmed configuration.



Strength grades: ST630–ST6300.

Belt widths: 500–2600 mm.

Reinforcement: Longitudinal galvanized steel cords within a bonded rubber structure.

Construction options: Standard and anti-tear designs, with application-specific cover compounds. Typical applications: Mining, ports, cement plants and power generation facilities.

YUFENG also offers Heat Resistant Conveyor Belt and Oil Resistant Conveyor Belt options for duties involving hot or oily materials. Compound selection depends on the actual exposure, including material temperature, contact duration, oil type and operating conditions. Abrasive or sharp materials call for a separate review of cover wear and tearing risks.

Related Belts and Components Support Project Coordination

YUFENG's wider portfolio covers handling duties beyond conventional horizontal transport. A Sidewall Cleated Conveyor Belt can be evaluated for steep-incline material containment, a Patterned Conveyor Belt for applications requiring a profiled carrying surface, and a Rubber Elevator Belt for bucket elevator arrangements. These alternatives allow separate conveyor duties within a site to be specified according to their equipment layout.

Supporting products include Carrying Idler Roller, Return Idler Roller and Conveyor Pulley options. These components perform different functions in supporting, guiding and driving the belt. Their dimensions and load requirements should be reviewed with the proposed belt, especially when a replacement project also involves higher capacity or changes to the conveyor arrangement.

Key Takeaways for Mining Procurement Teams

The Thailand service project and Laos manufacturing milestone provide complementary reference points for evaluating a YUFENG Steel Cord Conveyor Belt supplier. Their practical procurement lessons are:



Define the duty. Confirm material, tension, route and operating conditions before comparing offers.

Agree on verification. Identify required inspections, supporting documents and acceptance checks.

Plan the splice. Confirm installation resources, compatible materials and site responsibilities. Prepare the handover. Review packaging, delivery timing, commissioning and operator training.



Purchasing Questions About Steel Cord Conveyor Belts

When should a steel cord conveyor belt be considered?

Steel cord belts are generally considered for long-distance, high-tension and heavy-load conveying where strength and elongation are important design factors. YUFENG also supplies Fabric Conveyor Belt options. Selection should consider calculated tension, conveyor geometry, pulley dimensions and operating duty rather than strength grade alone.

What information is needed for a YUFENG quotation?

Provide belt width, required tensile grade, cover thickness, conveying distance, hourly capacity, material characteristics and working temperature. For replacements, include existing-system drawings and previous failure details. These inputs support a proposal matched to the intended conveyor and a clearer comparison of supply scopes.

Does YUFENG provide installation and splicing support?

YUFENG's Thailand project report documents local hot vulcanization splicing, commissioning checks and operator training. For a new order, confirm service availability at the destination, technician scheduling, equipment, materials and responsibilities. The scope and timing should be agreed for the specific project.

Buyers can review YUFENG's published Steel Cord Conveyor Belt specifications, request the company brochure through its download section and submit their operating requirements for technical evaluation. Request a tailored proposal that defines the belt configuration, supporting components and installation scope for the intended project. This provides a practical starting point for order discussions and delivery planning.

About YUFENG

YUFENG is a China-based manufacturer of steel cord conveyor belts and supporting conveyor components for industrial bulk material handling. Established in 2010, Qingdao Zhongye Yufeng Tape Co., Ltd. integrates research and development, production and international sales. Its portfolio includes steel cord, fabric, sidewall, patterned and specialty conveyor belts, together with rollers and pulleys. YUFENG serves mining, quarrying, port, cement and power generation applications, with customized products and technical support matched to industrial conveying requirements.