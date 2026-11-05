Locksmith South FL Releases Hiring Checklist For Miami-Dade, Broward And Palm Beach Residents After Florida Law Ends County Locksmith Licensing And A Statewide Licensing Bill Stalls In Tallahassee

MENAFN - GetNews)""For years, a Miami-Dade resident could ask a locksmith for a county license and know that someone had run a background check. That safeguard is gone, and the state has not replaced it, so the questions customers ask on the phone now carry more weight than ever. A written price, a real business name and a look at identification at the door take a few minutes, and they are the best protection anyone has while standing outside a locked home or car," said a spokesperson for Locksmith South FL."Locksmith South FL has published a checklist to help Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach residents vet a locksmith and avoid bait pricing, now that Miami-Dade County no longer issues locksmith licenses under Florida's occupational licensing law.

Miami, Florida - November 5, 2026 - Locksmith South FL, the operator of the South Florida locksmith referral website locksmithsouthfl, today released a consumer checklist for residents of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties who need to hire a locksmith. The guidance responds to a regulatory change that many households have not noticed: Miami-Dade County no longer licenses locksmiths.

Under Section 163.211 of the Florida Statutes, the licensing of occupations is preempted to the state, and local licensing programs that were in place before January 1, 2021 expired on July 1, 2025. Miami-Dade County's Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources confirms that, effective July 1, 2025, local licensing of locksmiths and locksmith businesses is preempted to the State of Florida, and the county's Consumer Protection division has stopped issuing those licenses.

Before the change, each individual providing locksmith service in Miami-Dade had to obtain a county license, and the county's individual application required fingerprinting and a photograph taken at the Office of Consumer Protection, with a new photograph required every five years. A 2025 bill that would have created a statewide "Florida Locksmith Services Act," with licensing through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and criminal background screening, died in a House subcommittee in June 2025. As a result, residents can no longer rely on a county license card as a quick check when a stranger arrives to open a door, cut a car key or rekey a home.

"For years, a Miami-Dade resident could ask a locksmith for a county license and know that someone had run a background check. That safeguard is gone, and the state has not replaced it, so the questions customers ask on the phone now carry more weight than ever. A written price, a real business name and a look at identification at the door take a few minutes, and they are the best protection anyone has while standing outside a locked home or car," said a spokesperson for Locksmith South FL.

The checklist

Locksmith South FL recommends that South Florida residents take the following steps before authorizing any locksmith work:



Ask for the business's legal name and a local address, and confirm it independently rather than relying on the name used in an online ad.

Request a written or texted estimate that includes the service-call fee, labor and parts before the locksmith starts.

Treat an unusually low phone quote with caution. A quote that rises sharply once a lock has been taken apart is a common bait-pricing pattern.

Ask to see identification and proof of insurance, and expect the locksmith to ask for proof that you live at the property or own the vehicle.

Decline the work if the price changes on arrival without a clear reason, and keep an itemized receipt for any job that goes ahead. Report problems to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA or to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.

The Better Business Bureau advises that a legitimate locksmith will usually arrive in a clearly marked vehicle and show identification, that drilling a lock is not a routine way to open a door because most locks can be opened without damage, and that customers should insist on an itemized invoice listing parts, labor, mileage, service charges and the business name and address. The BBB also suggests paying by credit card, which gives consumers more room to dispute a charge.

The Better Business Bureau has warned consumers about the same bait-pricing tactics. A KNOE 8 News report on the BBB warning is below.

The checklist also reflects conditions specific to South Florida. Humidity and salt air wear on lock cylinders, and many high-rise condominium buildings use fob or electronic access, so the company encourages callers to describe their building and lock type up front so the right equipment is brought to the job.

The checklist applies across the region the website serves, from Miami-Dade County north through Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Locksmith South FL notes that it does not perform locksmith work and does not verify any locksmith's licensing, insurance or credentials. Confirming those details with the locksmith directly remains the customer's responsibility, which is the reason the company chose to publish the checklist.

About Locksmith South FL

Locksmith South FL operates a Miami locksmith referral website that connects residents and businesses in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with independent local locksmiths for lockouts, car key replacement, lock rekeying, safe opening and commercial lock work. The company is based in Miami and does not perform locksmith services itself; any agreement for work is made directly between the customer and the independent locksmith. Its mission is to make it faster for South Florida residents to reach a local locksmith while giving them the information they need to hire with confidence.