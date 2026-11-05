Locksmith Newark Ohio Publishes Hiring Checklist For Licking County Residents, Noting Ohio Has No Statewide Locksmith License And Pointing To Ohio Attorney General Guidance On Bait-And-Switch Scams

MENAFN - GetNews)""Ohio does not license locksmiths, so there is no state card to ask for when someone shows up at your door. That puts the burden on the questions you ask before the work starts. Get the business name, get the price in writing, and check for complaints with the Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau. Those steps take a few minutes, and they are the best protection a Newark resident has while standing outside a locked house or car," said a spokesperson for Locksmith Newark Ohio."Locksmith Newark Ohio has published a checklist to help Newark and Licking County residents vet a locksmith, since Ohio has no statewide locksmith license, drawing on Ohio Attorney General and Better Business Bureau guidance on bait pricing.

Newark, Ohio - November 5, 2026 - Locksmith Newark Ohio, the operator of the Newark locksmith referral website locksmith-newark-ohio, today released a hiring checklist for residents of Newark and the surrounding Licking County area. The checklist responds to a gap many Ohioans are not aware of: unlike a handful of states, Ohio does not require locksmiths to hold a state license, so there is no state credential for a homeowner or driver to verify. Neighboring Kentucky and Indiana do not license locksmiths either, according to a FOX19 report. Because there is no license to look up, the questions a customer asks on the phone matter more in Ohio than in states that license the trade.

That gap has drawn the attention of Ohio regulators before. In October 2014, the Ohio Attorney General's Office sued a Portland-area locksmith operation, accusing it of misleading Ohio consumers with bait-and-switch tactics. The lawsuit, filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, alleged violations of Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act, including advertising that the companies were located in consumers' cities when they were not, misrepresenting a price advantage and securing the first contact with consumers through deception. In February 2015, a judge granted the state a default judgment that ordered $50,000 in civil penalties and required the defendants to bring their websites into compliance with the law or take them down.

The Attorney General's Office has described how such schemes typically work. Consumers who searched online for a local locksmith were often transferred to an out-of-state call center, which then sent the job to a contracted locksmith. Callers were often told that picking a lock would cost $19, but the final price regularly turned out to be much higher.

"Ohio does not license locksmiths, so there is no state card to ask for when someone shows up at your door. That puts the burden on the questions you ask before the work starts. Get the business name, get the price in writing, and check for complaints with the Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau. Those steps take a few minutes, and they are the best protection a Newark resident has while standing outside a locked house or car," said a spokesperson for Locksmith Newark Ohio.

The checklist

Locksmith Newark Ohio recommends that residents take the following steps before authorizing any locksmith work, drawing on guidance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau:



Find a reputable locksmith before you need one. Ask family and friends for recommendations, and check for complaints with the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau.

Ask who will actually perform the work and the name of their business, so you know exactly who you are dealing with.

Get an estimate before any work is performed, including the service-call fee, labor and parts, and treat an unusually low phone quote with caution.

Expect a legitimate locksmith to arrive in a clearly marked vehicle, show identification and ask for proof that you live at the property or own the vehicle.

Be wary if a locksmith insists on drilling a lock. The BBB notes that drilling is not routine, because most locks can be opened without damage. Insist on an itemized invoice listing parts, labor, mileage, service charges and the business name and address, and consider paying by credit card, which gives consumers more room to dispute a charge.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive business practice can contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at 800-282-0515 or through OhioProtects.

The 2014 lawsuit drew local television coverage at the time, including the WCPO 9 report below.

The checklist applies across Newark and nearby Licking County communities, including Heath, Granville and Hebron.

Ohio winters add their own lock problems, from frozen car locks to doors that swell and bind, so the company encourages callers to describe the vehicle, door and lock type up front so the locksmith arrives with the right tools.

Locksmith Newark Ohio notes that it does not perform locksmith work and does not verify any locksmith's licensing, insurance or credentials. Confirming those details directly with the locksmith is the customer's responsibility, which is the reason the company chose to publish the checklist.

About Locksmith Newark Ohio

Locksmith Newark Ohio operates a Newark, Ohio locksmith referral website that connects homeowners, drivers and businesses in Newark and Licking County with independent local locksmiths for lockouts, car keys, rekeying, lock installation and commercial lock work. The company does not perform locksmith services itself; any agreement for work is made directly between the customer and the independent locksmith. Its mission is to help Newark residents reach a local locksmith quickly while giving them the information they need to hire with confidence.