MENAFN - GetNews)"Scavio's Costco store inventory API checks warehouse stock and in-warehouse prices at Costco locations."Scavio is a Costco store inventory API that returns the in-warehouse price and stock status at any Costco location, next to the costco price. It replaces checking warehouses one at a time in the Costco app, or maintaining a scraper of the Costco website.

Sheridan, Wyoming - November 5, 2026 - Scavio, a Costco store inventory API for resellers and developers, now tells users what a Costco warehouse charges for an item and whether the item is in stock. A request takes an item number and a list of warehouses. The response is JSON with the in-warehouse price, the costco price, any current promotion, and the stock status at each location.

Costco does not offer a public API for store inventory. Members can check one warehouse at a time in the Costco app or by calling the membership desk. That works for a single shopping trip, but not for a reseller, a deal site or a price tracker that needs answers for fifty items across a dozen warehouses every morning.

The gap between online and warehouse prices can be large. In a check Scavio ran on October 10, 2026, a 2-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (item 692731) was listed at $20.99 on costco and $15.59 at all eight warehouses that carried it. A tracker that only watched the website price would have been more than $5 off.

The Costco store inventory API follows the steps people already take. A developer finds warehouses near a location, then compares online and in-warehouse prices across up to ten warehouses in one call, which costs 1 or 2 credits. Warehouse availability, the stock status at each location, costs 1 credit per five warehouses. The same API key also returns warehouse gas prices, the current member coupon book, and a clearance finder that scans a warehouse for marked-down items. Scavio has published a guide to checking Costco warehouse price and stock by item number that walks through real requests and responses, along with a comparison of Costco warehouse inventory APIs for teams weighing their options.

"Costco is the retailer we get asked about most," a Scavio spokesperson said. "Usually it's someone who has been checking warehouses by hand, or running a scraper that broke last month. They want the in-warehouse price, and they want to know the item is there before they drive. Now that's one request."

No Costco membership, partner agreement or approval step is required. The Costco store inventory API is available over REST, through Scavio's Python and JavaScript SDKs, inside n8n workflows, and from AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor through Scavio's MCP server. New accounts receive 50 free credits with no credit card required, and paid plans start at $30 a month.

About Scavio

Scavio is a real-time data API for developers and AI agents, founded in 2026. With one API key, it returns structured JSON from more than 70 platforms, including Walmart, Target, Costco, The Home Depot, Amazon, Google and TikTok. The company's mission is to give developers and AI agents dependable access to live public data without having to build and maintain their own data pipelines. Scavio connects to MCP clients, n8n, LangChain, CrewAI and LlamaIndex.