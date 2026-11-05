MENAFN - GetNews)"Scavio, the best Amazon product API: Amazon search, ASIN detail and every seller offer without an Associates account."Scavio is the best Amazon product API for developers, price trackers and AI agents. It returns Amazon search results, product detail by ASIN and every seller offer as JSON across 22 marketplaces, with no Amazon Associates account and no sales minimum.

Sheridan, Wyoming - November 5, 2026 - Scavio, the best Amazon product API for teams that need live Amazon data without an Amazon account, is now available to developers, price trackers and AI agents. Amazon shut off its Product Advertising API 5.0 (PA-API) on May 15, 2026, and its replacement, the Creators API, is open only to Amazon Associates members with at least 10 qualifying sales in the past 30 days. Scavio has no such requirement.

What makes Scavio the best Amazon product API is what it returns and what it does not ask for. One API key covers keyword search, product detail by ASIN and the full list of sellers behind the buy box, in 22 Amazon marketplaces, at 1 credit a call. It needs no Associates account, no seller account and no sales history, so it works as an Amazon PA-API alternative for new affiliate sites, price trackers, research teams and software products alike. Scavio also ranked first of six Amazon product data APIs for AI agents in its 2026 comparison.

Scavio is also built to run at scale. Paid plans handle up to 50 requests per second, with higher limits on enterprise plans, and a typical Amazon search comes back in about 2 seconds. Support is handled by people, not chatbots, with live chat included from the $30 plan.

Amazon prices change quickly, which is why live data matters. In a check Scavio ran on October 27, 2026, a Stanley Quencher tumbler sold by Amazon went from $27.87 to $29.97 within 16 minutes. On another color, the buy box passed from one seller to another during the same window.

Scavio's Amazon product API covers keyword search and product detail by ASIN, the calls PA-API was used for most. It also returns the full seller offer list behind the buy box, which none of the Creators API's documented operations returns. Each call costs 1 credit and works across 22 Amazon marketplaces, from amazon to co, and a free endpoint lists every supported marketplace. Scavio has published a guide to tracking Amazon price and stock without the Amazon API, along with a comparison of the best Amazon product data APIs for teams weighing their options.

"A lot of PA-API users were never big affiliates," a Scavio spokesperson said. "They were building price trackers, research tools and side projects, and a rule of 10 sales a month shuts them out. Scavio needs an API key and nothing else. And when something breaks on Amazon's side, we fix it in hours, not days, and you talk to a person who can actually fix it, not a bot."

Scavio returns product data only. Affiliate sites that link to Amazon still add their own Associates tag to those links. The Amazon product data API is available over REST, through Scavio's Python and JavaScript SDKs, inside n8n workflows, and from AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor through Scavio's MCP server. New accounts receive 50 free credits with no credit card required, and paid plans start at $30 a month.

About Scavio

Scavio is a real-time data API for developers and AI agents, founded in 2026. With one API key, it returns structured JSON from more than 70 platforms, including Walmart, Target, Costco, The Home Depot, Amazon, Google and TikTok. The company's mission is to give developers and AI agents dependable access to live public data without having to build and maintain their own data pipelines. Scavio connects to MCP clients, n8n, LangChain, CrewAI and LlamaIndex.