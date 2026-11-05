Harmony Publishing Launches Free Amazon KDP Royalty Calculator To Help Self-Published Authors Price Their Books

MENAFN - GetNews) ""Authors deserve to know exactly what a book will earn before they set a price. We built the calculator so any author, whether they publish with us or not, can make that decision with real numbers." - The Harmony Publishing editorial team"The free online tool shows authors what they earn per copy on Amazon for paperbacks, hardcovers and eBooks, using Amazon KDP's published royalty rates and printing costs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - November 5, 2026 - Harmony Publishing, a full-service self-publishing and book printing company, has launched a free Amazon KDP royalty calculator that shows independent authors how much they will earn on each paperback, hardcover and eBook sold on Amazon.

Pricing is one of the most common questions self-published authors face. Set a price too low and each sale earns very little; set it too high and the book struggles to sell. Amazon's royalty depends on the format, trim size, page count and list price, and the printing cost is taken out of every print sale, which makes the real figure hard to work out by hand.

The calculator does that work in seconds. An author chooses the format and trim size, enters the page count and list price, and sees the royalty per copy, the printing cost and the lowest list price Amazon will accept for that book. It applies Amazon KDP's published rules for Amazon: 60% of the list price at $9.99 or more (50% below that) minus the printing cost for paperbacks and hardcovers, and 70% or 35% for eBooks depending on price.

Using KDP's own examples, a 333-page black-ink paperback listed at $15 earns $4.00 per copy, while a 300-page hardcover listed at $24.99 earns $5.74. The page explains each step of the calculation, answers common questions about printing costs, minimum prices and Expanded Distribution, and links to Amazon's official KDP help pages so authors can check every figure.

"Authors deserve to know exactly what a book will earn before they set a price," said the Harmony Publishing editorial team. "We built the calculator so any author, whether they publish with us or not, can make that decision with real numbers."

The calculator is free to use, requires no sign-up and is part of a set of free tools for authors on the Harmony Publishing website, alongside a spine width calculator, a page count estimator and a book printing cost calculator. Authors who publish with Harmony Publishing keep 100% of the royalties paid by Amazon KDP and IngramSpark.

The KDP royalty calculator is available at

About Harmony Publishing

Harmony Publishing is a full-service self-publishing and book printing company that has published more than 1,000 books for over 500 authors in more than 20 countries. It offers editing, cover design, interior formatting, printing, distribution and marketing, and authors keep full rights and 100% of their royalties. Learn more at