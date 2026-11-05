Caitlin Macdonald has recently completed her PhD in the School of Art, Communication and English at the University of Sydney. Her doctoral research, which focuses on human and animal relationships and communication in post-2020 Australian fiction, traces and analyses how authors are adapting the conventions and extending the limits of fiction in a context of climate change.

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