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Caitlin Macdonald

Caitlin Macdonald


Date: 2026-11-05 07:36:51

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher, School of Art, Communication and English, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

Caitlin Macdonald has recently completed her PhD in the School of Art, Communication and English at the University of Sydney. Her doctoral research, which focuses on human and animal relationships and communication in post-2020 Australian fiction, traces and analyses how authors are adapting the conventions and extending the limits of fiction in a context of climate change.

Experience
  • 2022–2025 PhD Graduate, The University of Sydney
Education
  • 2025 The University of Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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