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James Dyke

James Dyke


Date: 2026-11-05 07:36:49

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Director of the Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
Profile Articles

James Dyke is an academic, writer, and author. He is an Associate Professor in Earth Systems Science, and Assistant Director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a Fellow of the European Geosciences Union, and serves on the editorial board of the journal Earth System Dynamics. He is the environmental columnist for UK newspaper i, and has written over 100 articles for international publications that includes The Ecologist, The Guardian, The Independent and The Conversation. His book Fire Storm and Flood: the violence of climate change was published in 2021 by Bloomsbury imprint Head of Zeus. James is regular contributor to UK and international media that includes BBC radio and TV.

Experience
  • 2018–present Senior Lecturer Global Systems, University of Exeter
  • 2021–present Associate professor, University of Exeter
  • 2014–2018 Associate Professor Sustainability Science, University of Southampton
  • 2011–2014 Lecturer Complex Systems Simulation, University of Southampton
  • 2008–2011 Research Scientist, Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry
Education
  • 2009 University of Sussex, Centre for Computational Neuroscience & Robotics, DPhil Informatics
  • 2004 University of Sussex, Evolutionary and Adaptive Systems Group, MSc Evolutionary & Adaptive Systems

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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