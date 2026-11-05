Dusek & Powell Highlights Custom Home Building On Your Own Land In Central Texas

Final exterior and landscaping work on a stone and stucco custom home.

Interior finishing underway on a Dusek & Powell custom home.

The Belton design-build team helps homeowners build on land they already own, with the same team from design through construction.

- Brock Powell, Co-Owner of Dusek & Powell Custom BuildersBELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dusek & Powell Custom Builders, a luxury design-build custom home builder in Belton, TX, is highlighting building a custom home on your own land for homeowners in Belton, Temple, Salado, Harker Heights, and nearby Central Texas communities who already own property and want a home designed specifically for their site, architecture, and lifestyle.Dusek & Powell was founded in 2018 by co-owners Kevin Dusek and Brock Powell as a true design-build company, so clients work with the same team from design through construction. Kevin brings more than 20 years of experience, having started his career building alongside his father, Brad Dusek, and the company holds a 5.0-star rating on Google."Building on land you already own lets us design the home around the site, and our job is to guide you from the first conversation to the day you move in," said Brock Powell, co-owner of Dusek & Powell Custom Builders.The design-build process starts with a phone call to talk through timeline, goals, and budget, followed by an in-person meeting to review plans, a one-page design agreement, a design phase, and then a contract and construction. Homeowners can call (254) 421-2216 to start the conversation.FAQCan Dusek & Powell build a custom home on land I already own?Yes. Dusek & Powell designs and builds custom homes on land homeowners already own in Belton, Temple, Salado, Harker Heights, and nearby Central Texas communities, with the same design-build team from design through construction.How does the process work?It starts with a phone call about timeline, goals, and budget, followed by an in-person meeting to review plans, a one-page design agreement, a design phase, and then a contract and construction.Where does Dusek & Powell build?Belton is the company's primary market, along with Temple, Salado, Harker Heights, Little River, and Morgan's Point Resort. Projects farther into Bell County and toward Waco and Georgetown are considered case by case.About Dusek & Powell Custom BuildersDusek & Powell Custom Builders is a luxury design-build custom home builder in Central Texas, founded in 2018 by co-owners Kevin Dusek and Brock Powell, bringing together design and function to deliver homes specific to each client's architecture and lifestyle. The company serves Belton, Temple, Salado, Harker Heights, and nearby communities. Learn more at dusekpowell.Dusek & Powell Custom BuildersBelton, TX(254) 421-2216...Media ContactBrock Powell / Kevin Dusek, Co-OwnersDusek & Powell Custom Builders...(254) 421-2216

Brock Powell / Kevin Dusek

Dusek & Powell Custom Builders

+1 254-421-2216

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Dusek & Powell Highlights Custom Home Building on Your Own Land in Central Texas News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 06, 2026, 00:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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