The Biologics Contract Development Market Is Projected To Grow Robustly With An 11% CAGR Forecast

Biologics Contract Development Market Share

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The Business Research Company's The Biologics Contract Development Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biologics contract development sector has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, driven by evolving pharmaceutical needs and advancements in biologics manufacturing. As the demand for specialized development services grows, this market is set for significant progress in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key factors fueling growth, major regional trends, and emerging opportunities.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Biologics Contract Development Market

The biologics contract development market has experienced rapid growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $8.55 billion in 2025 to $9.53 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This historical growth owes much to the increasing complexity in biologics pipelines, escalating in-house manufacturing expenses, expansion in monoclonal antibody development, growth in early-stage biologics research, and heightened dependence on specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $14.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0%. Key drivers for this forecast include the growing need for rapid biologics scale-up, rising investments in advanced mammalian cell platforms, expanding oncology biologics pipelines, an emphasis on flexible manufacturing capacities, and the broader adoption of digital bioprocess optimization. Notable trends shaping this period involve increased outsourcing of biologics process development, higher demand for scalable cell line development, widespread use of single-use bioprocessing systems, growth of integrated CDMO service models, and a stronger focus on speed-to-clinic development.

Understanding Biologics Contract Development Services

Biologics contract development involves specialized companies that offer development and manufacturing services for biologic drugs to pharmaceutical firms under contract. This arrangement allows pharmaceutical companies to outsource the manufacturing of biologics, enabling them to concentrate on marketing, research and development, and brand building of their products.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Biologics Contract Development Market

A major factor driving the expansion of the biologics contract development market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic illnesses, which persist for a year or more and require ongoing medical care, are prompting a rising demand for innovative therapeutics, including biologics. This growing need for new drug development supports the expansion of biologics contract services.

For example, in September 2024, the UK government's Office for Health Improvement & Disparities reported that during the first half of 2023, there were 3,940 excess deaths due to chronic lower respiratory diseases-a 30% increase compared to expected levels. The total for the entire year reached 5,363 excess deaths, representing a 22% rise overall. These statistics highlight the mounting burden of chronic diseases, underscoring their role in propelling the biologics contract development market.

Regional Outlook and Growth Prospects in the Biologics Contract Development Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biologics contract development market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments.

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The Biologics Contract Development Market Is Projected to Grow Robustly with an 11% CAGR Forecast News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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