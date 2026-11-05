Analysis Of Biologics Testing Market Segmentation Highlights Significant Growth Opportunities Through 2030

Biologics Testing Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Analysis of Biologics Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biologics testing sector is gaining significant traction as the development and manufacturing of biologic products continue to expand rapidly. This growth is driven by advancements in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, which require rigorous testing to ensure product safety and efficacy. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and the trends shaping this evolving industry.

Understanding the Biologics Testing Market Size and Its Expansion

The biologics testing market has seen swift growth recently, with its value projected to rise from $6.83 billion in 2025 to $7.99 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. Factors behind this historic growth include increasing production volumes of biologics, expanded vaccine development efforts, heightened regulatory standards for safety, broader use of monoclonal antibody therapies, and the rise of contract testing laboratories.

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Projected Growth and Future Outlook for the Biologics Testing Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further to $15.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%. Key drivers in this forecast include rising demand for rapid release testing, growing adoption of automated quality control systems, expanded testing requirements for cell and gene therapies, a stronger emphasis on data integrity, and increased investment in digital lab infrastructure. Emerging trends shaping the market include the uptake of advanced analytical testing platforms, demand for comprehensive biologics quality assessments, use of highly sensitive assays, growth in outsourced testing services, and a greater focus on regulatory compliance testing.

What Biologics Testing Involves and Its Importance

Biologics testing encompasses a range of analytical and quality-check procedures designed to verify the safety, purity, potency, and stability of biologic products such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and cell or gene therapies. These testing measures are essential for meeting regulatory requirements, ensuring product performance, and ultimately protecting patient safety throughout the development and production processes of biologics.

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Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors as Major Growth Drivers

The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is a key force behind the biologics testing market's growth. Pharmaceutical companies are primarily engaged in creating and manufacturing treatments for diverse diseases, while biotechnology firms focus on applying technology to biological and healthcare challenges. Biologics testing includes assessing impurities, stability, and immune responses to drugs. Advances in testing technologies, including innovative analytical tools and methods, have improved accuracy and efficiency, speeding up the introduction of new biologic products while cutting costs. For example, in July 2024, Eurostat reported that pharmaceutical production in the European Union reached €44 billion ($46.7 billion) in 2023, underscoring the sector's robust expansion. This growth in pharmaceuticals and biotech industries directly supports the rising demand for biologics testing.

Leading Regions in the Biologics Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biologics testing market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report also covers other important regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Analysis of Biologics Testing Market Segmentation Highlights Significant Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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