The Biological Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology Market-Experience Significant Growth At 9.9% CAGR Through 2030

Biological Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology Market Share

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The Business Research Company's The Biological Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, &Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biological polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology market has experienced rapid expansion recently, driven by advances in molecular diagnostics and growing applications in healthcare and research. This technology continues to gain importance as it supports critical developments across various medical and scientific fields. Below is an overview of the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and emerging opportunities within this evolving sector.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Biological PCR Technology Market

The biological PCR technology market was valued at $16.62 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach $18.31 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This historic growth is mainly due to the broader adoption of molecular diagnostics, increased use of PCR in infectious disease testing, rising genomic research activities, the demand for precise nucleic acid amplification, and advancements in thermal cycler technology.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, expanding to $26.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%. This projected growth stems from the rising use of point-of-care PCR systems, greater applications in oncology and genetic testing, the expansion of personalized medicine, increased investment in laboratory automation, and the demand for rapid diagnostic solutions. Key market trends during this period include the growing adoption of real-time and digital PCR methods, the need for high-sensitivity molecular diagnostics, enhanced integration of PCR data analysis software, the rise of multiplex and high-throughput PCR applications, and a stronger emphasis on workflow automation.

Understanding Biological PCR Technology and Its Role

Biological polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a laboratory technique designed to amplify specific DNA segments from very small initial samples. The process involves repeated thermal cycling-heating and cooling-to separate DNA strands, allow primers to attach, and enable enzymes to synthesize new DNA copies. This cyclical process quickly produces large quantities of targeted DNA sequences with high accuracy and precision, which makes PCR an indispensable tool for genetic research and diagnostics.

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Factors Contributing to Growth in the Biological PCR Technology Market

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the biological PCR technology market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. These diseases, caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, have become more widespread due to factors like greater international travel, which accelerates the transmission of pathogens across regions. PCR technology plays a critical role in managing infectious diseases by enabling rapid and precise detection of pathogens, facilitating early diagnosis, timely treatment, and effective outbreak control measures.

For example, in December 2024, the World Health Organization reported that malaria caused an estimated 263 million cases globally in 2023, up from approximately 252 million cases in 2022. The incidence rate rose to 60.4 cases per 1,000 population at risk, compared to 58.6 in the previous year. Malaria was responsible for 597,000 deaths, with the vast majority-94 percent of cases and 95 percent of deaths-occurring in the WHO African Region. Such statistics highlight the urgent need for accurate diagnostic tools like PCR, which is fueling demand in this market.

Regional Market Trends and Growth Outlook for Biological PCR Technology

In 2025, North America was the largest market for biological PCR technology, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and advanced research capabilities in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, expanding molecular diagnostics adoption, and rising disease burden.

The market report covers key geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Biological Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology Market-Experience Significant Growth at 9.9% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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