Global Bioinformatics Market For In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Testing Projected To Exceed $133.49 Billion By 2030

Bioinformatics Market for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Testing Share

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The Business Research Company's Bioinformatics Market for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Testing Global Market Report 2026–Market Size, Trends, & Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The bioinformatics sector within in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) testing has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advances in technology and increasing demand for precise diagnostic tools. As the healthcare landscape evolves, this specialized market is set to continue expanding, fueled by innovations and the growing need for personalized medicine. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this important field.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Bioinformatics in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Testing Market

The bioinformatics segment in IVD testing has shown strong growth over recent years. Market value is projected to rise from $98.89 billion in 2025 to $105.59 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion has been driven by factors such as increased volumes in molecular diagnostic testing, wider adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies in diagnostics, growth of centralized diagnostic labs, availability of advanced diagnostic equipment, and a greater reliance on data-driven clinical decision support systems.

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Forecasted Expansion and Market Outlook for Bioinformatics in IVD Testing

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its robust growth, reaching $133.49 billion by 2030, with an expected CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Several factors are contributing to this forecast, including rising demand for precision diagnostics, growth in personalized medicine applications, increased investments in AI-powered diagnostic platforms, expanding use of cloud-based diagnostic analytics, and growing regulatory acceptance of digital diagnostic solutions. Prominent trends in this period include the adoption of AI-based diagnostic interpretation software, cloud-enabled bioinformatics platforms, integration of molecular and clinical datasets, growth in companion diagnostics analytics, and a heightened focus on processing diagnostic data in real time.

Understanding Bioinformatics in the Context of In-Vitro Diagnostics

Bioinformatics in IVD refers to the use of computational techniques, data analysis methods, and specialized software to interpret biological data generated from diagnostic tests performed outside the living body. This field applies algorithms and statistical models to handle large datasets derived from molecular and clinical diagnostics, enabling more accurate and insightful analysis of test results.

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Factors Increasing Demand for Bioinformatics in In-Vitro Diagnostics Testing

One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the bioinformatics in IVD testing market is the rising prevalence of cancer globally. Cancer encompasses a wide range of diseases marked by abnormal cell growth that can spread to other parts of the body. The increase in cancer cases is linked to various factors, including environmental exposures, lifestyle changes, and other risk elements. Bioinformatics plays a crucial role in transforming cancer diagnostics by providing detailed genetic insights that support early detection, tailored treatment plans, and improved patient outcomes. For example, in February 2024, the World Health Organization, a United Nations specialized agency based in Switzerland, reported projections of over 35 million new cancer cases worldwide by 2050, highlighting the urgent need for advanced diagnostic solutions.

Additional Market Drivers Supporting Bioinformatics Growth in IVD

Beyond cancer, the broader demand for precision medicine and tailored healthcare is driving interest in bioinformatics applications within IVD testing. Advances in technology, such as next-generation sequencing and AI integration, enhance diagnostic accuracy and enable clinicians to make informed decisions based on comprehensive molecular and clinical data. The expansion of centralized labs and the increasing use of cloud computing for data analytics further support market growth.

Regional Perspectives on the Bioinformatics in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bioinformatics in IVD testing market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in research and development. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare expenditures, rising adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and expanding access to healthcare services. The market study covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Bioinformatics Market for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Testing Projected to Exceed $133.49 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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