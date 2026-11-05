Biomarker Testing Market Expected To Reach Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of

Biomarker Testing Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Biomarker Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biomarker testing market has been witnessing remarkable growth, driven by advancements in medical diagnostics and rising healthcare demands. As personalized medicine and targeted therapies gain momentum, the industry is poised for substantial expansion over the coming years. Below is an overview of the market's size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its trajectory.

Biomarker Testing Market Size and Projected Growth

The biomarker testing market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $19.75 billion in 2025 to $22.26 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This historical expansion has been fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the broadening scope of clinical research, heightened adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques, increased demand for targeted therapies, and the availability of sophisticated testing platforms.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, growing to $35.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This forecasted growth is supported by growing investments in personalized medicine, enhanced use of biomarkers throughout drug development processes, expansion in oncology and infectious disease testing, a rising preference for minimally invasive diagnostic methods, and technological progress in multi-omics platforms. Key trends anticipated during this period include broader acceptance of precision medicine diagnostics, greater application of companion diagnostics, increased integration of artificial intelligence in biomarker analysis, expansion of liquid biopsy techniques, and a stronger focus on early disease detection.

Understanding Biomarker Testing and Its Importance

Biomarker testing involves analyzing blood, tissue, or other bodily fluids to detect specific biological markers that indicate normal or pathological states. This testing plays an essential role in diagnosing diseases, forecasting disease progression, and customizing treatment plans to individual patients, improving outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

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Cancer Burden as a Major Growth Driver in the Biomarker Testing Market

A significant factor propelling the biomarker testing market is the growing cancer burden worldwide. Cancer comprises a group of diseases marked by uncontrolled abnormal cell growth and spread. The increase in cancer cases is linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, smoking, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol use. Biomarker testing enhances cancer care by enabling early and accurate identification of disease-specific markers, which improves diagnostic precision and supports personalized therapy plans, leading to better patient management.

For example, in July 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that approximately 165,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in Australia in 2023. Projections estimate this number will rise to about 204,000 annually by 2033, totaling around 1.9 million cases from 2024 to 2033. This escalating cancer incidence is a key factor driving demand for biomarker testing solutions globally.

Regional Growth Outlook in the Biomarker Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biomarker testing market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive research activities. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare investments, expanding diagnostic capabilities, and rising awareness about personalized medicine. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Biomarker Testing Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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