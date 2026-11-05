Bioinformatics Market Report Details Key Segments, Regional Developments, And Leading Competitors

The bioinformatics Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The bioinformatics sector has seen remarkable expansion recently, driven by advancements in genomics and computational biology. As the demand for sophisticated analysis of biological data continues to rise, this market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and the outlook for bioinformatics.

Bioinformatics Market Size and Growth Forecast through 2026

The bioinformatics market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, increasing from $18.54 billion in 2025 to $21.36 billion in 2026, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The historical expansion is largely due to the rise in genomic research projects, larger volumes of sequencing data, increased demand for computational biology tools, broader application of bioinformatics in drug discovery, and the availability of advanced platforms for data analysis.

Download a free sample of the bioinformatics market report:



Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its swift growth, reaching $36.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7%. This anticipated surge is supported by higher investments in precision medicine initiatives, growing use of AI-driven biological data interpretation, expansion of population genomics studies, increasing demand for scalable bioinformatics solutions, and a stronger emphasis on data security and compliance. Key trends expected to shape the market include wider adoption of AI-based genomic analysis tools, more cloud-based bioinformatics services, integration of multi-omics data analyses, enhanced high-throughput data processing, and a focus on improving data interoperability and sharing.

Understanding the Role and Scope of Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics, closely linked to genetics and genomics, involves employing computer technology to collect, store, analyze, and disseminate biological information. This includes handling DNA and amino acid sequences or annotations related to these sequences, facilitating research and discovery in molecular biology and related fields.

View the full bioinformatics market report:



Pharmaceutical Industry as a Major Driver for Bioinformatics Market Growth

The flourishing pharmaceutical sector plays a crucial role in boosting the bioinformatics market. This industry encompasses the discovery, development, and manufacturing of drugs and medicines by both governmental agencies and private companies. Bioinformatics is widely used here to speed up drug discovery and development, reduce expenses, and enhance the effectiveness and safety of therapies.

Supporting this, in November 2024, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based trade association, reported that North America accounted for 54.8% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2024, compared to Europe's 22.7%. This dominance and growth in pharmaceuticals significantly contribute to the rising demand for bioinformatics solutions.

Regional Overview of the Global Bioinformatics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bioinformatics market, followed by Western Europe as the second biggest region. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bioinformatics Market Report Details Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.