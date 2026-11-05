Trump Says Of Possibility Of Reaching Major Agreement On Ukraine

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US President Donald Trump has said that a comprehensive agreement on Ukraine will be reached, adding that it could also involve other European countries.

The American leader noted that the upcoming agreement could potentially encompass the entire European continent.

"There will be an agreement. It will be a great agreement, and it will encompass more than just Ukraine. I can even say that it might cover all of Europe. It will be a grand and magnificent agreement. Everyone will be happy with it," Trump emphasized.