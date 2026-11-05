Pass Kindness Forward Invites The World To Pause For Love On 11/11 In A Global Celebration Of Kindness And Unity

11:11 Your Local Time, Pass Kindness Forward

11:11 AST Puerto Rico Time - A moment for kindness, Pass Kindness Forward

Global Kindness Broadcast, Pass Kindness Forward

Kindness Starts at Home, Pass Kindness Forward

What Pass Kindness Forward is All About

A global 11:11 wave of love, 24-hour kindness broadcast, and synchronized heart-centered moment unite the world to inspire one billion acts of kindness.

- Chin Yao, Founder, Pass Kindness ForwardNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We live in the most digitally connected age in human history. Yet, in many ways, we have never felt more disconnected from one another.Wars divide nations. Politics divide communities. Differences in culture, religion, and beliefs can pull us apart. But beneath those differences lies something profoundly human that connects us all: our capacity to love, to care, and to be kind.What if, for one moment, the world set aside what divides us and remembered what unites us?On Wednesday, November 11, 2026 (11/11), Pass Kindness Forward is inviting people across the globe to participate in three interconnected experiences: a Rolling 11:11 Global Pause for Love, a 24-Hour Global Kindness Broadcast, and a synchronized Global Heart-Centered Moment.The worldwide celebration marks a milestone in Global Kindness Season, a 92-day initiative running from November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027, with a mission to inspire more than one billion acts of kindness worldwide.With more than 34.5 million acts of kindness already pledged by individuals and organizations, Pass Kindness Forward is building momentum toward a more peaceful, compassionate, and connected world.Rooted in Puerto Rico's Pásalo Pa'lante movement, which launched in November 2025 and means "pass it forward," the initiative is bringing together individuals, families, schools, businesses, nonprofits, spiritual communities, and global ambassadors around a simple belief: kindness has the power to connect humanity across cultures, borders, and beliefs.No particular religion, political affiliation, or belief system is required. Everyone is welcome.Three Global Experiences. One Shared Intention.1. Rolling 11:11: A Global Wave of Love Across Every Time ZoneBeginning in Kiribati, one of the first places in the world to welcome November 11, an invitation to pause for love will travel around the planet as the clock reaches 11:11 a.m. in each time zone.People are invited to take one minute to pause, breathe, and focus on three intentions:- Love for Yourself: A moment of self-compassion, gratitude, and appreciation for who you are.- Love for Humanity: A moment to extend kindness, understanding, and goodwill to people everywhere.- Love for Planet Earth: A moment of gratitude and care for the planet we share and the life it sustains.Whether at home, at work, in a classroom, or in a community gathering, everyone can participate. No special preparation is needed, just one minute and an open heart.As 11:11 a.m. moves from one time zone to the next, these moments will create a symbolic wave of love circling the Earth, reminding people that despite their differences, they belong to one human family.One minute. Every time zone. Everyone invited.2. A 24-Hour Global Kindness Broadcast: Celebrating Humanity at Its BestThroughout November 11, Pass Kindness Forward will host a 24-hour global broadcast connecting communities and celebrating the power of everyday kindness.The program will showcase Founding Global Kindness Ambassadors, organizational partners, educators, community leaders, and everyday heroes - people choosing to lift others up through the way they live and serve.At a time when global headlines are often dominated by conflict and division, the broadcast will shine a light on acts of goodness happening in communities around the world.Individuals, schools, organizations, and communities are encouraged to submit one- to five-minute videos about kindness. These could highlight an unforgettable act of kindness you've received, offered, or witnessed - or how you or your organization are spreading kindness and making a difference in the world.The Pass Kindness Forward team will review submissions and select stories for possible inclusion in the November 11 Global Kindness Broadcast, across its digital channels, and through participating media partners.Submission deadline: Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST (New York time). Early submissions are encouraged.Submit a kindness story:Watch the global broadcast: PasskindnessforwardSubmissions received after the deadline may be considered for additional broadcasts throughout Global Kindness Season.Your story could inspire the world.3. Five Minutes of Love for Our World: A Global Heart-Centered MomentAt the heart of the November 11 celebration will be a synchronized global moment honoring Puerto Rico, where Pass Kindness Forward first began.At 11:11 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time (AST) in Puerto Rico, participants worldwide will be invited to join the live broadcast for five minutes of collective stillness, love, compassion, and gratitude.Whether participants call it meditation, prayer, quiet reflection, or simply being present, the invitation is the same: come together in love for ourselves, for humanity, and for the world we share.The global gathering will feature participation from internationally recognized leaders in conscious living.Ahead of the 11:11 a.m. moment, global leaders will address the audience, sharing a message about selfless service, compassion, and the connection between inner peace and kindness in action.At approximately 11:16 a.m. AST, following the five-minute collective moment, the broadcast will feature a message about heart-centered living, inner peace, and extending compassion to the world.The gathering is rooted in the belief that shared moments of reflection and positive intention can strengthen human connection and inspire compassionate action.From Puerto Rico to the World: A Global Commitment to KindnessThe November 11 celebration reflects the international expansion of an idea that began in Puerto Rico.In November 2025, Pásalo Pa'lante inspired 1,135,096 acts of kindness in just five days across all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico, bringing together students, educators, community organizations, public figures, and residents in a shared commitment to kindness.What began as an island-wide initiative is now reaching across continents, bringing together individuals, organizations, and communities around a shared commitment to compassion and human connection.These global efforts demonstrate how communities from different backgrounds can unite around a shared purpose, transcending geographic, cultural, and religious boundaries.One Billion Acts of Kindness Begins With OneThe November 11 celebration is part of a larger invitation to humanity: What if one simple act of kindness could inspire a billion more?Throughout Global Kindness Season, Pass Kindness Forward is encouraging people everywhere to commit to at least one act of kindness and, whenever possible, make kindness a daily practice.An act of kindness can be as simple as helping a neighbor, comforting someone who feels alone, thanking a teacher, volunteering, offering encouragement, or showing compassion to a stranger.After giving, receiving, or witnessing an act of kindness, participants are encouraged to inspire someone else with three words: "Pass Kindness Forward."The idea is to create a ripple effect in which one act inspires another, connecting individual choices into a collective expression of humanity."We have never been more connected through technology, yet so many of us feel disconnected from one another. Beneath our differences, I believe we share the same capacity to love and care. We are one human family. We don't have to agree on politics or religion to be kind to one another. We welcome governments, world leaders, schools, businesses, and organizations to join us. But we don't have to wait for anyone else to begin. Each of us has the power to make a difference through one simple act of kindness,” said Chin Yao, founder of Pass Kindness Forward.A Global Invitation to Take Part on November 11Pass Kindness Forward is inviting people from every corner of the world to help make November 11 a demonstration of what humanity can accomplish through collective kindness.Individuals and families can participate in the rolling 11:11 pause, join the global moment, watch the broadcast, and pledge acts of kindness.Schools, universities, businesses, nonprofits, governments, faith communities, and community organizations are encouraged to mobilize their networks and participate in Global Kindness Season.Artists, athletes, public figures, content creators, and global ambassadors are invited to lend their voices and platforms to amplify the message, while media organizations are encouraged to share stories of kindness with audiences worldwide.Broadcast access, participation details, programming updates, and announcements will be available through the official Pass Kindness Forward website and social media channels.Join the global celebration and make a kindness pledge at PassKindnessForwardFollow: Instagram @passkindnessforward | Facebook: Pass Kindness ForwardThe world may not agree on everything. But kindness is something everyone can choose.“November 11 is an invitation for people everywhere to recognize the power they already have to make a difference. Whether someone participates in the global pause, shares a kindness story, or simply extends compassion to another person, every action contributes to the kind of world we want to create,” said Alisha Magnus-Louis, media liaison for Pass Kindness Forward.Pause for love. Choose kindness. Inspire someone else. Pass Kindness Forward.About Pass Kindness ForwardPass Kindness Forward, born from Puerto Rico's Pásalo Pa'lante ("pass it forward"), is a global pay-it-forward kindness initiative dedicated to inspiring more than one billion acts of kindness worldwide during Global Kindness Season, November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027.An initiative of Puerto Rico-based nonprofit Te Amo PR, Pass Kindness Forward brings together individuals, organizations, businesses, schools, faith communities, and global ambassadors to inspire acts of compassion, generosity, and human connection.Building on the success of its 2025 Puerto Rico campaign, which inspired more than 1.1 million acts of kindness in five days, Pass Kindness Forward is expanding internationally through community activations, global partnerships, kindness pledges, and shared storytelling.Its mission is to make kindness a daily practice and demonstrate how individual acts of compassion can contribute to a more peaceful, harmonious, and united world.Website: PasskindnessforwardInstagram: @passkindnessforwardFacebook: Pass Kindness ForwardMedia ContactAlisha Magnus-LouisPass Kindness Forward Media Team...

Alisha Magnus-Louis

The Hyphenate Group

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Pass Kindness Forward Invites the World to Pause for Love on 11/11 in a Global Celebration of Kindness and Unity News Provided By The Hyphenate Group November 06, 2026, 00:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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