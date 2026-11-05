AV Access Introduces USB Mode On Idock C20 For More Flexible Dual-Computer Workflows

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Our goal with the iDock C20 is to support different ways of working across two computers with a single docking station,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.“USB Mode takes that a step further, bringing new capabilities to existing users without requiring them to replace their hardware.”"USB Mode keeps both computers visible on separate screens with shared USB peripherals, ideal for professionals who monitor one computer while working on another.

Spokane, WA - November 5, 2026 - AV Access today announces the addition of USB Mode to its iDock C20 USB C KVM Docking Station, expanding its capabilities for dual-computer workstations. Available through the latest firmware update, USB Mode allows users to keep each computer's content on its own monitor and switch a shared keyboard, mouse, and other USB peripherals between systems.

Two Modes. Two Ways to Work.

Built to adapt to modern multitasking, the introduction of USB Mode expands the iDock C20's support for dual-computer workstations, addressing workflows that require simultaneous visibility of both systems. Professionals can monitor processes on one computer while continuing work on the other, with a shared keyboard, mouse, and other USB peripherals supporting interaction with either system.

The new mode complements the iDock C20's existing KVM Mode, which enables users to switch two monitors and connected USB peripherals between two computers simultaneously. The update extends the docking station beyond full-workspace switching to support side-by-side operation, accommodating focused work on a single computer as well as parallel tasks across two systems within the same workstation.

“As professionals take on more specialized tasks across multiple computers, we're focused on helping them build workspaces that adapt to the way they work,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.“Adding USB Mode to the iDock C20 reflects that direction, giving existing users more ways to manage their daily workflows while extending the value of the docking station they already own.”

USB Mode for Dual-PC AI Workflows

The addition of USB Mode brings greater flexibility to workspaces where a dedicated AI computer operates alongside a primary work laptop. In these setups, one system handles AI applications and processing workloads, while the other is used for research, documentation, or everyday tasks. With each computer displaying its own content, users can track the progress of an AI workload while continuing daily work on the second computer.

Availability and Upgrade

USB Mode is available through a firmware update for the iDock C20. Users should download the latest firmware and follow the provided upgrade instructions to enable the feature. For product specifications and firmware information, visit the iDock C2 product page.

About AV Access

AV Access is a professional AV manufacturer offering AV over IP solutions, meeting devices, KVM docking stations, HDMI, USB, and KVM extenders, and more. Our products serve meeting rooms, sports bars, AI workstations, gaming setups, home offices, and classrooms, delivering reliable performance, practical innovation, competitive pricing, and dependable support.