MENAFN - GetNews) Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China-November 5, 2026

While auto body shops, repair shops, and service centres around the world are looking for the ultimate Wheel Alignment solution,BATTLE-AXE Wheel Aligner is rewriting the industry standard with the hardcore strength of China's smart manufacturing. As a 100% self-developed industrial work of art, we break through the stereotype of "Made in China" and use military-grade quality control to create precision equipment that would make any worldwide mechanic marvel.

Core Advantages Full-stack R&D: From the underlying algorithms to the camera column lifting structure, the software system of BATTLE-AXE wheel Alignment Machine owns completely independent intellectual property rights, and supports remote upgrading and in-depth customization.

End-to-End Manufacturing: Rejection of OEM mode, all sensors/optical components are made in-house. All sensors/optical components are manufactured in local factories and pass 72 hours continuous working condition test before leaving the factory. Customization Pro: Whether it is the software customization function required by North America's 4S stores, or the customized report interface and customized hardware required by Japan's tuning workshops, BATTLE-AXE wheel aligner MADE IN CHINA has all the features and functions. CHINA can realize hardware and software co-customization

Global Trust Builder

Over the past two decades, low-end Chinese-made aligners have cast a shadow over overseas markets. But since entering foreign markets in 2015, BATTLE-AXE has earned respect with facts: ✓ Designated as training equipment by Jordanian technical schools ✓ Purchased by Italian equipment dealers to replace old European equipment ✓ Used for production inspection and prototype testing by high end US beach bike factories We understand that it takes time to rebuild the reputation of "Made in China". Every machine that goes to Berlin or Tokyo

undergoes rigorous simulation tests; our software backend algorithms are validated by senior math professors at major universities in China. This is not a simple export of goods, but a value-added export of China's precision manufacturing capabilities.

The Future is Aligned

When Toyota experts in Japan calibrate the Lexus LFA with BATTLE-AXE, and when Bosch technicians in Germany actively recommend our system, we believe: true quality will eventually penetrate all prejudices. In the next decade, this wheel alignment machine with Chinese steel will will continue to speak with accurate data.

About Us

Established in 1996, BATTLE-AXE is an automotive equipment factory and developer, whose core product is wheel alignment machine. Our factory is located in Sanxiang Town, ZHONGSHAN city. Surrounded by SHENZHEN, ZHUHAI, GUANGZHOU, HONGKONG, our factory is in the center of automotive after market industry. By investing huge of effort and property on R&D and innovation, BATTLE-AXE now has become one of the leading wheel alignment brand worldwide. With our 100% intelligence copyright and elite team, we have been expertising in design, development, sales, service, and training for wheel alignment solution. Our product has been recognized by over 150 countries, and many of them only do high-end market.