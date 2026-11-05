New Comprehensive Engineering And Installation Guide Launches For Black Gas Pipe
|Nominal Pipe Size (NPS)
|Outside Diameter (OD) - mm
|OD - Inches
|SCH 40 Wall (mm)
|SCH 40 Max Gas Pressure
|SCH 80 Wall (mm)
|SCH 80 Max Gas Pressure
|NPS 1/2 (DN 15)
|21.3 mm
|0.840 in.
|2.77 mm (0.109 in.)
|700 PSI (48 bar)
|3.73 mm (0.147 in.)
|1000 PSI (69 bar)
|NPS 3/4 (DN 20)
|26.7 mm
|1.050 in.
|2.87 mm (0.113 in.)
|600 PSI (41 bar)
|3.91 mm (0.154 in.)
|850 PSI (58 bar)
|NPS 1 (DN 25)
|33.4 mm
|1.315 in.
|3.38 mm (0.133 in.)
|550 PSI (38 bar)
|4.55 mm (0.179 in.)
|750 PSI (52 bar)
|NPS 1-1/4 (DN 32)
|42.2 mm
|1.660 in.
|3.56 mm (0.140 in.)
|450 PSI (31 bar)
|4.85 mm (0.191 in.)
|650 PSI (45 bar)
|NPS 1-1/2 (DN 40)
|48.3 mm
|1.900 in.
|3.68 mm (0.145 in.)
|400 PSI (28 bar)
|5.08 mm (0.200 in.)
|580 PSI (40 bar)
|NPS 2 (DN 50)
|60.3 mm
|2.375 in.
|3.91 mm (0.154 in.)
|350 PSI (24 bar)
|5.54 mm (0.218 in.)
|500 PSI (34 bar)
|NPS 3 (DN 80)
|88.9 mm
|3.500 in.
|5.49 mm (0.216 in.)
|320 PSI (22 bar)
|7.62 mm (0.300 in.)
|450 PSI (31 bar)
|NPS 4 (DN 100)
|114.3 mm
|4.500 in.
|6.02 mm (0.237 in.)
|280 PSI (19 bar)
|8.56 mm (0.337 in.)
|400 PSI (28 bar)
Note: Allowable working pressures shown incorporate ASME B31.8 gas transmission safety design factors (F = 0.50 to 0.72) for occupied structures.
Joining Methodologies, Threading, and Fitting Compatibility
Proper joining techniques are vital to prevent hazardous gas leaks and maintain mechanical joint strength:
Threaded NPT Connections and Sealants
Pipes up to NPS 2 (DN 50) are predominantly joined using National Pipe Taper (NPT per ASME B1.20.1) threads. Because standard pipe threads feature micro-voids along crests and roots, certified sealant systems are mandatory:
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Gas-Rated PTFE Sealant Tape: Installers must deploy high-density, yellow-pigmented PTFE tape (specifically UL-listed for natural gas and propane service). Standard white plumbing tape is too thin and degrades in the presence of liquid hydrocarbon condensates.
Anaerobic Pipe Thread Dope: Applied over the tape, non-hardening, hydrocarbon-resistant pipe joint compound fills thread helical clearances, preventing galling and providing a leak-tight seal.
Fitting Compatibility: Black Malleable Iron vs Forged Steel
Mating components must match base pipe metallurgy:
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Malleable Iron Fittings: As explored in our technical guide on black iron pipe and fittings, black gas pipes connect with Class 150 or Class 300 malleable iron fittings (elbows, tees, unions, and couplings conforming to ASME B16.3). Galvanized fittings must never be mixed into black steel systems to avoid galvanic cells.
Welded and Flanged Fabrication: For pipe sizes NPS 2-1/2 and larger, building codes mandate butt-welded joints using forged carbon steel fittings (ASME B16.9) or ANSI Class 150/300 raised-face weld neck flanges to eliminate threaded leak paths in unventilated structural spaces.
Pressure Testing, Code Compliance, and Leak Detection Protocols
Before commissioning any black gas pipe system, mechanical contractors must satisfy National Fuel Gas Code (NFPA 54 / ANSI Z223.1) and International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC) testing mandates:
Pneumatic Pressure Drop Testing
Gas piping must never be tested with pure oxygen or combustible gases due to explosion risks. Inspectors pressurize the isolated piping string with compressed air or inert dry nitrogen:
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Low-Pressure Systems (Operating ≤ 0.5 PSI): Must be pressurized to a minimum of 3 PSI (or 1.5 times operating pressure) and held for at least 10 minutes on a calibrated spring-gauge or water manometer with zero pressure decay.
Commercial High-Pressure Lines: Tested at 1.5 times working pressure (minimum 50 PSI) for durations extending from 1 to 24 hours depending on system volume.
Electronic Sniffing and Bubble Leak Detection
Following rough-in pressurization, every mechanical joint, valve bonnet, and fitting connection is tested using non-corrosive surfactant bubble solution (ASTM C1209) or electronic combustible gas sniffers calibrated to detect hydrocarbon concentrations down to 10 parts per million (PPM).
Certified Quality Sourcing from Cortec Steel
Specifying black gas pipe requires strict factory quality verification to prevent micro-porosity, weld line splitting, or dimensional thread taper deviations. Sourcing certified material guarantees regulatory sign-off and multi-decade service life.
Every shipment delivered by Cortec Steel is accompanied by complete EN 10204 3.1 Mill Test Certificates (MTCs). Quality verification protocols include:
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Chemical Analysis: Controlled carbon, manganese, phosphorus (P ≤ 0.025%), and sulfur (S ≤ 0.015%) levels, ensuring optimal ductility and field weldability.
Non-Destructive Testing: 100% inline eddy current testing (ET) or full-body ultrasonic testing (UT) along all longitudinal seams on
About Us
CORTEC STEEL is specialized in integrated steel pipe solutions covering manufacturing, stocking and distribution, Certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO18001, API 5L, API 5CT, EN 10219, FM, UL and CNAS certificates.
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