Advanced EVA Floor Mat Solutions Debut At The 140Th Canton Fair

This golden October, the grand trade event arrives as scheduled. Phase 3 of the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will kick off in Guangzhou from October 31 to November 4, 2026. Under the core theme of“Better Life”, this phase gathers high-quality exhibitors from home textiles, sports & leisure, maternity & baby products and other sectors, to explore new opportunities in international trade together.

As a professional manufacturer deeply rooted in the EVA foam ma industry for years, we have completed on-site booth setup. We are presenting our full range of high-quality Floor Mat products atBooth J05, Hall 18.1. We sincerely invite new and existing customers from around the world to visit our booth, view our latest products and discuss cooperation opportunities.

Four Themed Product Zones Tailored to Global Buyer Needs

For this Canton Fair, we have carefully planned four dedicated product display zones to fully demonstrate the application value and technical strength of Eva Floor Mat s, in response to the diverse demands of global buyers.

Children's Growth ZoneShowcasing baby educational crawling mats and puzzle Play Mat s made of food-contact grade EVA raw materials Certified by REACH, EN 71 and multiple international safety standards, they are phthalate-free and heavy-metal-free. Paired with high-definition heat-transfer printed cartoon patterns and a thickened shock-absorbing structure, they create a safe, soft crawling and play space for infants and young children.

Fitness & Sports ZoneFeaturing high-density EVA taekwondo mats and martial arts floor mats with a density of 130–150 kg/m3. The three-layer composite structure combines excellent resilience, slip resistance and wear resistance to effectively absorb sports impact, making them ideal for professional venues such as gyms, martial arts studios and training centers.

Home Living ZonePresenting wood-grain and minimalist pattern interlocking floor mats. High-precision heat transfer technology restores natural material textures, delivering a visual effect comparable to solid wood flooring. With the advantages of water & moisture resistance, sound insulation and glue-free installation, they not only meet home decoration aesthetic needs, but also solve the pain points of traditional flooring such as water vulnerability and easy scratching - making them a hot-selling category in the overseas home goods market.

Commercial ZoneExhibiting thickened protective floor mats and anti-fatigue standing mats. Widely applicable to scenarios such as exhibition floor laying, they effectively relieve standing fatigue and protect floors and equipment.

Professional On-Site Support & One-Stop Customization Services

Beyond our rich product lineup, we have equipped the booth with a professional international trade team and technical staff. On-site, we provide one-stop consulting services covering material testing, size customization, pattern design and OEM/ODM cooperation solutions.

In response to the market access standards and consumer preferences of different regions, we can quickly respond to customers' personalized needs. From formula adjustment and thickness customization to packaging design, we deliver full-process customized solutions to help customers build differentiated market competitiveness.

As the“barometer” and“vane” of China's foreign trade, the Canton Fair is an important platform for face-to-face communication with global customers. We look forward to meeting you at Booth 18.1J05. Through hands-on sample experience and on-site detailed communication, you will gain a more intuitive understanding of our product quality and manufacturing strength.

Whether you are a brand distributor seeking stable supply, or a brand owner with customization requirements, we will welcome you with full enthusiasm and professional service, discuss cooperation possibilities, and jointly explore the broad market of EVA floor mats.

From October 31 to November 4, at Booth J05, Hall 18.1, Canton Fair Complex, Pazhou, Guangzhou, we look forward to your visit and this golden autumn trade gathering.

About Us

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is strategically situated in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China. Our prime location offers unparalleled accessibility via various modes of transportation, facilitating smooth logistics and operations. As a testament to our commitment to excellence and global reach, we possess independent import and export rights, positioning us as a leading player in the international market.