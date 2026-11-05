Hizonsun Expands OEM And ODM EV Charger Manufacturing For Global Brands

MENAFN - GetNews) Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, R 5,2026

As electric vehicle adoption continues to reshape the global automotive industry, demand for reliable and customizable charging infrastructure is increasing across residential, commercial, and public applications. For automotive brands, charging network operators, and equipment distributors, finding a manufacturing partner capable of delivering flexible product configurations and consistent production quality has become an important part of market development. HizonSun, officially known as Suzhou HizonSun Tech Co., Ltd., provides OEM and ODM EV charger manufacturing services supported by in-house research and development, integrated production capabilities, and a diverse portfolio of AC and DC charging equipment.

Growing Demand for Customized EV Charging Equipment

The expansion of electric mobility has created different charging requirements across international markets. Residential users generally prioritize convenient installation, compatibility, and ease of operation, while commercial operators focus on charging efficiency, equipment capacity, operational management, and long-term reliability. Public charging networks also require solutions that can accommodate different vehicle standards, site conditions, and traffic volumes.

These varying requirements have increased the importance of OEM and ODM manufacturing in the EV charging industry. OEM services allow brands to develop products under their own identities while utilizing an established manufacturer's production capabilities. ODM services provide additional flexibility through product design, engineering development, and customized configurations.

HizonSun addresses these requirements by offering customized manufacturing services for automakers, charging brands, operators, real estate developers, and other customers. Its product development and manufacturing capabilities support different charging scenarios, allowing customers to evaluate suitable equipment configurations according to their target markets and project requirements.

Integrated Manufacturing and Research Capabilities

Founded in 2018, Suzhou HizonSun Tech Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, production, and sales of new energy vehicle charging equipment. The company has established branches in Jiangsu, Shenzhen, Wuhan, and Gansu, building an operational foundation for its charging equipment business.

An important part of its manufacturing development was the launch of a new 10,000-square-meter factory in 2021. The production base in Kunshan, Jiangsu, incorporates manufacturing facilities covering multiple stages of the production process. Rather than relying entirely on external suppliers, HizonSun operates an integrated industrial chain that includes research and development, mold design, injection molding, surface-mount technology (SMT), sheet metal processing, cable assembly, and final product assembly.

This integrated structure supports coordination between product engineering and manufacturing. It also provides a foundation for managing customized specifications, component integration, and production consistency. According to the company's published information, its annual manufacturing capacity exceeds 500,000 units, providing production support for different customer requirements and market segments.

HizonSun also reports having more than 50 intellectual property rights, including invention patents, design patents, utility model patents, and software copyrights related to AC/DC charging systems and cloud service platforms. These technical resources contribute to its ability to develop charging equipment and supporting software solutions.

A Diverse Portfolio of AC and DC EV Chargers

Product diversity is another important consideration for global brands selecting an EV charger manufacturing partner. HizonSun's product portfolio covers AC EV chargers and DC charging piles, with configurations designed for residential, commercial, and public charging applications.

AC EV Chargers for Residential and Commercial Applications

AC EV chargers are widely used in homes, workplaces, parking facilities, and other locations where vehicles can remain connected for extended periods. HizonSun offers AC charging equipment with power options ranging from 3.5 kW to 44 kW across its listed product categories and configurations.

Its product range includes wall-mounted and floor-standing models, as well as different connector and charging configurations. The company also lists customizable 22–44 kW AC charging stations designed for European, American, and Chinese market standards, including IEC/Type 2, SAE/Type 1, and Chinese-standard options.

For OEM and ODM customers, these product variations provide a basis for developing charging equipment that reflects regional requirements, installation environments, and brand positioning.

DC Fast Chargers for Public and Commercial Networks

DC fast charging equipment plays an important role in public charging stations, highway service areas, commercial parking facilities, and fleet charging operations. Compared with conventional AC charging, DC charging systems are designed to deliver higher power levels for applications that require shorter charging periods.

HizonSun's product range includes integrated DC charging stations from 20 kW to 240 kW and other configurations reaching 360 kW. The company also lists split-type DC charging systems with power configurations ranging from 360 kW to 720 kW.

These products offer different approaches to equipment installation and power distribution. Integrated systems combine major charging components within a single unit, while split-type configurations separate the power cabinet from charging terminals. This provides project developers with different options depending on available space, charging demand, and site layout.

Additional product configurations include dual-gun charging stations, advertising-screen-equipped DC chargers, and models supporting different charging standards, such as GB/T, CCS1, CCS2, and IEC-related configurations, depending on the specific product.

Energy Storage Integrated Charging Solutions

Energy storage is becoming increasingly relevant to charging infrastructure planning, particularly where grid capacity, electricity demand management, and renewable energy integration are important considerations.

HizonSun's portfolio also includes energy storage integrated charging equipment, with listed configurations of 100 kWh and 200 kWh. These systems combine energy storage and EV charging functions within an integrated solution concept.

For commercial projects, this type of equipment can provide additional flexibility in energy management and charging infrastructure planning. Its suitability depends on local electricity conditions, system configuration, and project-specific requirements.

OEM and ODM Services for International Brands

Beyond its standard product range, HizonSun provides customized manufacturing services intended to support different business models in the EV charging market. For international brands, OEM manufacturing can help establish a product line without requiring the buyer to independently develop every production process and manufacturing facility.

ODM cooperation offers another approach for customers seeking more extensive product customization. Depending on the project, relevant considerations may include charging power, equipment structure, enclosure design, connector standards, installation methods, and software-related functions.

HizonSun also reports having an independently developed DC control system and an intelligent control platform. Its software capabilities support remote upgrades, remote control, automatic settlement, and customized development. The company has additionally developed an EV Charging Network cloud management and operation supervision platform, connecting charging equipment with digital management functions.

These capabilities are relevant to operators and brands that need to consider not only the physical charger but also equipment monitoring and operational management. However, the specific functions and integration requirements should be evaluated according to each customer's project specifications.

Quality Certifications and Global Market Development

Product compliance is a significant consideration for EV charger suppliers serving multiple international markets. Different regions may apply different electrical safety requirements, charging standards, and certification procedures.

HizonSun states that it holds ISO 9001, CQC, CE, CB, and UL certifications. Its product portfolio also includes models designed for different regional charging standards. For international buyers, confirming the certification scope and applicable product model before procurement remains essential.

The company reports that its products are exported to more than 40 countries and regions, including markets in the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It also operates 36 global sales and service centers, supporting its international business development and customer service activities.

With its combination of manufacturing infrastructure, technical development, product diversity, and customized production services, HizonSun continues to position itself as an EV charging equipment manufacturing partner for global brands and project developers.

Supporting the Next Stage of EV Charging Infrastructure

As electric vehicle markets develop, the requirements for charging equipment manufacturers are becoming more diverse. Buyers increasingly need manufacturing partners that can coordinate product engineering, regional specifications, production management, and intelligent charging functions within a connected supply chain.

HizonSun brings together AC and DC charging equipment, integrated manufacturing processes, proprietary technical resources, and OEM and ODM customization services. Its product portfolio serves multiple charging scenarios, from residential wallbox installations to high-power public charging stations and energy storage integrated systems.

For international distributors, automotive brands, charging operators, and project developers evaluating manufacturing cooperation, these capabilities provide a foundation for exploring customized EV charging solutions aligned with different market requirements.

To learn more about HizonSun's EV charging products, OEM and ODM manufacturing capabilities, and customized charging solutions, visit the official website:

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About us

Suzhou HizonSun Tech Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales of new energy vehicle charging equipment. Committed to providing green, high-quality products with excellent quality, taste and brand value, we have rapidly grown into a key player in the EV charging industry.