Companian Pairs AI With A Dedicated Care Advocate For Every Patient

MENAFN - GetNews)"Companian logo. The Miami-based care management company behind Gloria and its team of care advocates."Gloria, Companian's AI assistant, handles the documentation, so care advocates can spend their time with patients and partner practices keep the clinical lead, the patient relationship and the claim.

Miami, Florida, United States - November 5, 2026 - Companian, a chronic care management company, announced today that physician practices in all 50 states can now partner with it to offer care management services to their patients. Companian combines AI with people: software takes on the paperwork, and every patient gets one dedicated care advocate who knows them.

Caring for patients with chronic conditions between visits takes staff time every month, and many practices don't have the people to do it. Companian takes on that monthly work so practices can offer the service without hiring.

AI That Supports People, Not Replaces Them

Gloria, Companian's AI assistant, handles documentation and prepares pre-visit summaries. That frees care advocates from paperwork so their time goes to patients: making calls, following up and solving problems. Gloria does not call patients. Every monthly call comes from the patient's own care advocate, a real person they come to know.

A Better Experience for Patients



The same person every time. Each enrolled patient gets one dedicated care advocate, every month, by phone or text.

Help with what gets in the way. Advocates help with refills, appointments, specialist visits, insurance calls, rides, records, paperwork and benefits between visits.

Patients stay in control. A care advocate explains the program and documents consent before anything starts. Patients keep their own doctor and can stop at any time.

Family can help. Adult children can start the process for a parent; Companian then calls the parent, and nothing starts without the parent's consent. No surprises on cost. The program is covered for eligible patients. Depending on their coverage, a small copay may apply, and Companian explains costs before anything starts.

What Partner Practices Get



No added staff. Companian supplies the care advocates, the AI technology and the documentation.

The practice stays in charge. It keeps the clinical lead and the patient relationship, approves outreach for each patient, and bills under its own license.

Quick setup. Practices refer eligible patients through a short form or their EHR, which Companian connects to in about one week.

AI-prepared visits. Gloria prepares a pre-visit summary so the practice has it before each patient's office visit. Billing-ready documentation. At month end, Companian documents the billable time; the practice approves the billing file and submits the claim.

Programs Supported

Companian supports chronic care management for patients with two or more chronic conditions and principal care management for patients with one high-risk condition. It also supports principal illness navigation, community health integration and advanced primary care management; for advanced primary care management, the practice bills G0556, G0557 or G0558 under its own NPI.

Resources for Practice Teams

Companian's 2026 chronic care management reimbursement guide explains how payment is set by locality and shows each state's chronic and principal care management amounts. Its website also includes a billing resource library, pages for 11 specialties and a care management revenue calculator covering 2026 payment localities nationwide. Practices can learn more about partnering at companian.

About Companian

Companian is a chronic care management company based in Miami, Florida, that provides care management services to physician practices nationwide. It pairs Gloria, its AI assistant, with dedicated care advocates to support chronic care management, principal care management, advanced primary care management, principal illness navigation and community health integration; when a partner practice refers a patient, the practice bills under its own license. Where available, patients and their families can also request a video visit on Companian's website.