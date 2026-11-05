New Jersey Probate Attorney Christine Matus Discusses Foundation Authority And Legacy Planning In Rolling Stone Feature On Les Paul Home

TOMS RIVER, NJ – November 05, 2026 – Rolling Stone's recent coverage of the Mahwah, New Jersey home once occupied by guitar innovator Les Paul has brought renewed attention to the role of wills and legacy planning when a family property carries cultural significance. New Jersey probate attorney Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) was quoted in the October 17, 2026 feature, "Les Paul House Controversy: Who Owns Rock History?"

According to New Jersey probate attorney Christine Matus, the story is a reminder of how personal estate planning can be. "Everything is emotional when it comes to legacy planning," says Matus. Homes, collections, and creative work often carry meaning that extends well beyond their market value, and decisions about them can affect families and communities for years.

New Jersey probate attorney Christine Matus reviewed Les Paul's will for the publication together with another New Jersey probate lawyer. Title 3B of the New Jersey Statutes, which governs wills and the administration of estates, provides the framework under which a will is probated, and its terms are carried out. In general, the language of a will and the governing documents of any organization named in it determine who holds authority over the assets involved.

Attorney Matus explains how that authority works when a foundation is involved. "Certain assets were given to the foundation, and then the foundation trustees and directors had a right to do what they needed to do to further its mission," she says. A will that directs property to a charitable organization typically places decision-making power in the hands of that organization's trustees and directors, who act within the mission and rules the governing documents establish.

For families and property owners, the discussion highlights several planning considerations. Real property with historic, artistic, or sentimental importance may call for specific written instructions rather than general language. Individuals who wish to leave assets to a charitable organization may also consider how those assets are described, who will decide how they are used, and whether any preferences about preservation should be stated in the plan. Estate plans can also benefit from periodic review as circumstances, property, and family relationships change.

Matus also pointed to the value of communication. "The more they can communicate with the family and those who are interested in it, the better it would be," Matus adds. Open dialogue between those who manage estate assets and the families connected to them may help address questions about legacy and preservation before they become sources of disagreement.

The Matus Law Group assists clients across New Jersey with estate planning and probate matters, including documenting intentions for real property, charitable gifts, and other significant assets. The firm works with individuals and families to see that their wishes are clearly expressed and carried out as intended.

The Rolling Stone feature illustrates how a will, an organization's authority, and family expectations can intersect after a death. For individuals who own property with personal or historical significance, consulting an experienced estate planning attorney may help make sure that wishes are documented clearly and carried out as intended.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group is a Toms River-based law firm focused on estate planning and probate matters. Led by attorney Christine Matus, the firm serves individuals and families throughout New Jersey, with offices in Toms River and Red Bank and New York City meetings by appointment. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

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