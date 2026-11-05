Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Non-Postoperative Pain Management Companies in the market include – Teikoku Pharma, Gensco Pharma, Scilex Holding Company, Cessatech A/S, Allodynic Therapeutics, Biohaven Therapeutics, Vaneltix Pharma, and others.

(Albany, US), November 05, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Non-Postoperative Pain Management, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Non-Postoperative Pain Management therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report



In March 2026, Kallyope announced it will present results from a Phase IIb dose-ranging study of its novel therapy elismetrep in an oral presentation at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Non-Postoperative Pain Management market size was found to be ~USD 3,400 million in the 7MM in 2025.

The Non-Postoperative Moderate-to-severe Acute Pain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% during 2026–2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2025, the total number of incident cases of moderate-to-severe Non-Postoperative Pain in the 7MM was ~91 million.

Real-world evidence shows that 42–71% of prescribed opioids remain unused, while 16–29% of patients experience adverse effects, accelerating the transition toward non-opioid and opioid-sparing treatment strategies.

There is a significant unmet need for rapid-onset, non-opioid therapies in specific acute pain conditions such as migraine, with clinicians highlighting the limitations of existing treatment options in achieving timely and effective relief.

The leading Non-Postoperative Pain Management companies include Teikoku Pharma, Gensco Pharma, Scilex Holding Company, Cessatech A/S, Allodynic Therapeutics, Biohaven Therapeutics, Vaneltix Pharma, and others. Promising Non-Postoperative Pain Management therapies include JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, ATZUMI, SYMBRAVO, TK-254Rx, RizaFilm, and others.

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Non-Postoperative Pain Management Overview

Effective management of non-postoperative acute pain is critical to reduce patient suffering, maintain function, and prevent progression to chronic pain. Acute pain commonly arises from trauma, infections, musculoskeletal injuries, burns, dental conditions, or medical illness, and is mediated through nociceptive pathways involving tissue damage and inflammatory mediators. Pain perception is highly subjective and varies significantly across individuals due to differences in nerve signaling, psychological factors, and prior pain experiences. Inadequately controlled acute pain can lead to physiological stress responses, sleep disturbance, impaired recovery, and in some cases transition into chronic pain. Diagnosis and assessment are primarily clinical and depend on detailed patient history, including onset, duration, intensity, and location of pain. Pain is quantified using validated tools such as the Visual Analog Scale (VAS), Numeric Rating Scale (NRS), Verbal Rating Scale (VRS), and Wong-Baker FACES Scale, while multidimensional tools like the McGill Pain Questionnaire (MPQ) and Brief Pain Inventory (BPI) help evaluate broader functional and psychological impact. When clinically indicated, supportive investigations such as blood tests, X-rays, CT or MRI scans, ultrasound imaging, and nerve conduction studies may be used to identify underlying pathology.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Non-Postoperative Pain Management Incident Cases

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Severity-specific Incident Cases Total Non-Postoperative Pain Management Treated Pool

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Non-Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology Key Findings



According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2025, the total number of incident cases of moderate-to-severe Non-Postoperative Pain in the 7MM was ~91 million.

Across the 7MM, non-postoperative pain burden is strongly driven by a high volume of injury- and trauma-related cases, with the US alone reporting approximately 40 million injury-related emergency department visits (2020), accounting for about 12% of total population exposure.

Trauma-related long-term pain remains highly prevalent, with evidence showing that ~62.7% of injured patients report persistent pain up to 12 months post-injury.

Migraine and severe headache disorders affect a substantial proportion of the population, with prevalence ranging from ~6–16% across key markets (e.g., US ~16%), with a large proportion remaining undiagnosed or undertreated. Musculoskeletal and general pain conditions represent a major outpatient burden, with injury prevalence reported at ~10–11% of populations in European countries.

Approved Therapies for Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Dihydroergotamine (ATZUMI): Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

ATZUMI is the first and only DHE nasal powder indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, delivered through a convenient, portable device. It is also the first and only product to utilize the proprietary SMART (Simple MucoAdhesive Release Technology) platform, which combines advanced powder formulation with innovative device technology to enable simplified and effective intranasal delivery of dihydroergotamine.

Meloxicam and rizatriptan (SYMBRAVO): Axsome Therapeutics

SYMBRAVO is a novel, oral, single-dose therapy combining meloxicam (a COX-2 preferential NSAID) and rizatriptan (a 5-HT1B/1D agonist), formulated using MoSEIC technology to enable rapid absorption while maintaining a long half-life. It is designed to provide fast, sustained pain relief through a dual mechanism targeting both inflammatory and neurovascular pathways.

EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm): Eli Lilly

EMGALITY is a CGRP antagonist monoclonal antibody indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine and the treatment of episodic cluster headache in adults.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Analysis

TK-254Rx (esflurbiprofen transdermal): Teikoku Pharma

TK-254Rx is an investigational s-flurbiprofen 1.5% hydrogel patch for acute minor sport injury, designed for once-daily application for up to 7 days. It uses proprietary Hydrohesive technology and is being evaluated for use in acute strains, sprains, or contusions to reduce pain symptoms.

RizaFilm (rizatriptan): Gensco Pharma/IntelGenx

RizaFilm is a proprietary oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate that does not require a drink for swallowing, facilitating rapid administration and relief from migraine symptoms. In May 2025, Gensco Pharma acquired the global rights and IP for the only rizatriptan ODF.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Share @ Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Drivers and Barriers

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Outlook

Non-postoperative pain is a common manifestation of acute and chronic conditions arising from non-surgical causes such as trauma, musculoskeletal injuries, infections, burns, dental pain, and neurological disorders. Despite the availability of multiple treatment options, pain remains frequently undertreated, largely due to its subjective nature and variability in patient response. Traditionally, opioids were used for moderate-to-severe acute pain; however, concerns regarding adverse effects, dependence, and misuse have driven a shift toward multimodal analgesia (MMA), which combines agents with different mechanisms of action to enhance pain relief while minimizing opioid exposure. Current clinical practice emphasizes stepwise, individualized, and evidence-based pain management strategies guided by frameworks such as the WHO pain ladder. The market is also witnessing innovation through novel formulations and drug delivery approaches, including self-administered and fast-acting therapies designed to improve patient convenience and adherence.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Drivers



Opioid safety concerns and underutilization driving the non-opioid shift

High and recurring burden of acute pain conditions

Unmet need for rapid-acting and reliable therapies

Growing demand for safer alternatives and rising disease burden (e.g., migraine) Novel formulations and drug delivery approaches improving convenience and adherence

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Unmet Needs



Awareness among clinicians regarding multimodal pain management is lagging behind

Challenges in migraine pain management

Diagnostic gaps in acute pain

Need for procedure-specific guidelines and research Gaps in implementation of pain management guidelines

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Landscape

Non-Postoperative Pain Management refers to the treatment of acute pain from non-surgical causes such as trauma, infection, musculoskeletal injury, burns, or dental conditions. It follows a stepwise WHO pain ladder approach, starting with non-pharmacological measures and non-opioid analgesics, escalating to weak or strong opioids for severe pain, with adjunct therapies as needed. Management includes non-pharmacological interventions like cold application, compression, elevation, immobilization, and rehabilitation therapies, along with pharmacological options such as NSAIDs, acetaminophen, topical agents, anticonvulsants, ketamine, and short-course opioids. NSAIDs continue to play a central role, though their use is associated with gastrointestinal, renal, and cardiovascular risks, necessitating careful patient selection and monitoring.

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Scope of the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market CAGR: ~10% (2026–2036)

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Companies: Teikoku Pharma, Gensco Pharma, Scilex Holding Company, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AbbVie, Axsome Therapeutics, and others.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Therapies: JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, and others.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Segmentation: By Region/Geographies and Drugs/Therapies Non-Postoperative Pain Management Analysis: KOL Views, SWOT Analysis, Reimbursement, Conjoint Analysis, Unmet Need

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Treatment Guidelines

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey of Non-Postoperative Pain

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Drugs

Non-Postoperative Pain Management: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Non-Postoperative Pain Management

SWOT Analysis of Non-Postoperative Pain Management

KOL Views of Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Market Access and Reimbursement of Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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