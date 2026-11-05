Hemophilia A Market Poised For Strong Momentum Through 2035 As Demand Rises Across North America, Europe, And Asia-Pacific Biomarin Pharma, Ultragenyx Phrma, CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk, Bayer, Takeda

(Albany, New York) - November 05, 2026: DelveInsight's “Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hemophilia A, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hemophilia A market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hemophilia A market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hemophilia A Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hemophilia A Market Report:

The Hemophilia A market size across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 12,918 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 16,756 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% across major markets, including the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan.

In 2024, the United States accounted for the largest Hemophilia A market size among the 7MM, reaching nearly USD 5,920 million, with continued growth anticipated through 2034.

In 2024, the Hemophilia A market size in Japan was estimated at approximately USD 1,150 million and is projected to witness growth throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

In November 2026, Roche Expands Clinical Trial Sites for Phase III ZEBRHA 2 Study of NXT007: Roche expanded the number of participating clinical trial sites in its Phase III ZEBRHA 2 study evaluating NXT007 against emicizumab prophylaxis in patients with Hemophilia A, increasing the total from 59 to 63 locations. The study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of NXT007 as a potential new prophylactic treatment option for individuals with Hemophilia A.

In October 2026, Pfizer Expands Clinical Trial Sites for Phase III Marstacimab Program: Pfizer increased the number of participating clinical trial locations in its Phase III development program evaluating marstacimab in patients with Hemophilia A or B, both with and without inhibitors, from 75 to 78 sites. The ongoing study aims to further assess the long-term safety and efficacy of marstacimab as a prophylactic treatment for these patients.

In October 2026, FDA Extends Review of Denecimig BLA: Novo Nordisk reported that the US FDA had extended its review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for denecimig, being developed for adults and pediatric patients with Hemophilia A, both with and without inhibitors. The regulatory delay was related to ongoing remediation activities at the manufacturing facility in response to FDA feedback, rather than any concerns regarding the clinical efficacy or safety data. The company is working closely with the agency to fulfill the outstanding requirements, with a potential US launch anticipated in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

In September 2026, EMA's CHMP Recommends Denecimig for Marketing Authorization: Novo Nordisk announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of FREHEMGO (denecimig) for adults and pediatric patients with Hemophilia A, irrespective of inhibitor status. This investigational factor VIIIa-mimetic bispecific antibody is being developed as a subcutaneous prophylactic treatment with flexible dosing schedules of once weekly, once every two weeks, or once monthly. The recommendation was based on findings from the Phase III FRONTIER clinical development program.

In July 2026, Novo Nordisk Announces Encouraging Phase III FRONTIER4 Results for Denecimig: Novo Nordisk reported interim findings from its Phase III FRONTIER4 extension study assessing investigational denecimig (Mim8) in patients aged one year and older with Hemophilia A, regardless of inhibitor status. The study enrolled 426 participants and demonstrated estimated mean annualized bleeding rates of 0.75 among adults and adolescents and 0.37 in children. Furthermore, approximately 71% of adults and adolescents and 89% of pediatric participants experienced no treated bleeding episodes across the evaluated dosing regimens.

In June 2026, DA Expands Approval of HYMPAVZI (marstacimab): The US FDA approved an expanded indication for Pfizer's HYMPAVZI (marstacimab-hncq) for routine prophylaxis in patients with Hemophilia A or B aged 12 years and older with inhibitors, as well as pediatric patients aged 6–11 years with or without inhibitors. The approval expands its use to younger patients with Hemophilia A and provides an additional once-weekly, subcutaneous prophylactic treatment option.

In April 2026, The New England Journal of Medicine published 26-week findings from the Phase III FRONTIER2 trial assessing the efficacy and safety of once-monthly and once-weekly Denecimig in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with Hemophilia A, regardless of the presence of FVIII inhibitors. Investigational denecimig is a bispecific antibody that mimics activated Factor VIII (FVIIIa) and is designed as a routine prophylactic therapy to support blood clot formation. The therapy is currently being evaluated through the FRONTIER clinical program across multiple dosing schedules, patient age groups, and disease severities in individuals with hemophilia A, both with and without inhibitors.

In March 2026, Belief BioMed (BBM) and Grand Life Sciences Group Co., Ltd. have announced an exclusive collaboration agreement. Under this partnership, Belief BioMed will grant Grand Life Sciences commercialization rights for its investigational therapy, BBM-H803, across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The agreement reflects both companies' commitment to combining their expertise and resources to accelerate the product's commercialization, expand access to innovative treatments for hemophilia A patients, and support the advancement of the gene therapy sector. The agreement was formalized by Xiao Xiao, Co-founder, Chairman, and CSO of Belief BioMed, and Zenghui Feng, Chairman of Grand Life Sciences.

In May 2025, the FDA approved Jivi (antihemophilic factor [recombinant], PEGylated-aucl; Bayer) for treating pediatric patients aged 7 and older with hemophilia A, as announced by Bayer.

In May 2025, the FDA approved Antihemophilic factor (recombinant), PEGylated-aucl (Jivi; Bayer) for treating pediatric patients aged 7 and older with hemophilia A. The approval was supported by results from the Alfa-PROTECT and PROTECT Kids trials.

In April 2025, the FDA approved Qfitlia (fitusiran) for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce bleeding episodes in patients aged 12 and older with hemophilia A or B, with or without factor VIII or IX inhibitors.

In March 2025, the US FDA approved QFITLIA (fitusiran) as the first antithrombin-lowering therapy indicated for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adult and pediatric patients (12 years and older) with hemophilia A or B, with or without factor VIII or IX inhibitors.

In March 2025, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA's approval of Qfitlia (fitusiran), the sixth Alnylam-discovered RNAi therapeutic approved in the U.S. It is the first and only treatment to lower antithrombin (AT), aiming to promote thrombin generation, rebalance hemostasis, and prevent bleeds.

The epidemiology segment also provides the Hemophilia A epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM comprised nearly 49,500 cases in 2024 and is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the United States was nearly 14,900 in 2024.

EU4 and the UK contributed to the largest prevalent population of Hemophilia A, accounting for ~58% of the 7MM in 2024.

In EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalence of Hemophilia A was found to be maximum in France, followed by the UK. While the least number of cases were found in Spain in 2024.

In 2024, the prevalent cases of mild Hemophilia A in the United States were identified to be ~35%, moderate as ~15%, and severe as ~50%.

In the US, nearly 2,000 cases accounted for inhibitors and ~12,700 cases for non-inhibitors in 2024.

Key Hemophilia A Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer, Takeda, Sanofi, Biocad, Green Cross Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer, Spark Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Shir, Carelon Research, and others

Key Hemophilia A Therapies: rVIII-SingleChain, NNC0365-3769 (Mim8) PPX, Recombinant Factor VIII (Kovaltry, BAY81-8973), Adynovate, efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001), ANB-010, GreenGene, NXT007, BAY2599023 (DTX201), SPK-8011, ASC618, Emicizumab, BAX 888, Rituximab, and others

The Hemophilia A market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hemophilia A pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hemophilia A market dynamics.