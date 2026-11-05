Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Companies in the market include – Abiogen Pharma, Ambros, and others.

(Albany, US), November 5, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of CRPS, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the complex regional pain syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Report



In March 2026, Ambros Therapeutics announced that the USPTO had issued a Notice of Allowance for a new U.S. patent application covering methods of selectively treating patients having CRPS-1, strengthening the potential for neridronate exclusivity through 2045.

The CRPS market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 63 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2026-2036.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total prevalent cases of CRPS were found to be 320,000 in the leading markets (the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025.

In the 7MM, gender-specific cases of CRPS were approximately 56,000 for males and approximately 120,000 for females in 2025.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of prevalent CRPS cases in 2025, with approximately 230,000 cases, and these cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

There are no FDA-approved medicines currently available in the US for CRPS, and a combination of medications is used to manage symptoms, such as anti-inflammatories, nerve pain medication (gabapentin), antidepressants (amitriptyline), and bisphosphonates for bone loss.

NERIXIA by Abiogen Pharma is an approved therapy for CRPS in Italy, administered in a single cycle of 4 IV infusions during 10 days.

Diagnosis of CRPS is primarily clinical and is based on the Budapest criteria, which require the presence of continuing pain disproportionate to any inciting event. The leading Complex Regional Pain Syndrome companies include Abiogen Pharma, Ambros, and others.

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Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Overview

CRPS, also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), causalgia, and algodystrophy, is a chronic and often progressive pain disorder that typically develops after trauma, surgery, or immobilization. It is broadly classified into CRPS Type I (formerly RSD), where no confirmed nerve injury is present, and CRPS Type II (causalgia), which occurs following a defined nerve injury. The condition is characterized by persistent, severe pain that is disproportionate to the triggering event, along with symptoms such as swelling, skin color and temperature changes, allodynia, and motor dysfunction. Its underlying mechanisms involve neuroinflammation, central and peripheral sensitization, and autonomic dysregulation. Diagnosis is primarily clinical and is commonly established using the Budapest criteria, which evaluate sensory, vasomotor, sudomotor, and motor/trophic abnormalities. There are no definitive laboratory tests for CRPS. However, imaging techniques such as MRI or bone scintigraphy may support diagnosis and help exclude other conditions. Early diagnosis and intervention are critical to improving outcomes.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS Total Treated Cases of CRPS

Download the report to understand which factors are driving CRPS Epidemiology trends @ Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Statistics

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the total prevalent cases of CRPS were 320,000 across the 7MM, and the complex regional pain syndrome prevalence is expected to rise, with US cases anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of CRPS in 2025, with approximately 230,000 cases.

Among type-specific cases of CRPS, Type I accounts for the majority of cases compared to Type II.

The highest number of age-specific cases was among the age group of 40-59 years.

Among severity-specific cases of CRPS, moderate to severe accounts for the majority of cases compared to mild. In 2025, gender-specific cases were approximately 56,000 for males and approximately 120,000 for females in the 7MM.

Approved Therapies for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

NERIXIA (Sodium neridronate/Neridronate): Ambros and Abiogen Pharma

NERIXIA, developed by Abiogen Pharma, is an aminobisphosphonate therapy used primarily in bone metabolism disorders. It works by inhibiting bone resorption and modulating inflammatory processes, which are believed to contribute to CRPS pathophysiology. It has been approved and marketed in Italy for CRPS since 2016 and is available in three pack sizes. Ambros licensed the rights to neridronate from the Italian pharmaceutical company Abiogen Pharma S.p.A. under a strategic collaboration, providing Ambros with exclusive rights to neridronate in North America, with an option for broader market expansion. Neridronate was granted Breakthrough Therapy, Fast-Track, and Orphan Designation by the FDA.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major CRPS Market Share @ Central Pain Syndrome Management Market

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Outlook

The therapeutic approach to CRPS has evolved from largely empirical symptom control toward more mechanism-oriented and evidence-supported interventions. Historically, treatment relied on physical rehabilitation, analgesics, and off-label neuropathic agents, often delivering inconsistent and short-term relief. However, growing insights into inflammatory and bone-related pathways in CRPS have enabled the introduction of more targeted pharmacologic options. The off-label therapies used for managing pain and symptoms in CRPS include anticonvulsants (gabapentin), antidepressants (amitriptyline), bisphosphonates, ketamine, low-dose naltrexone (LDN), and topical lidocaine.

One notable advancement has been the use of bisphosphonates, particularly NERIXIA (neridronate), which has demonstrated clinically meaningful benefits in CRPS, especially in early-stage disease, by reducing pain, inflammation, and functional impairment. Randomized clinical studies have shown significant reductions in pain scores and improvement in clinical symptoms compared to placebo, with sustained benefits observed over longer follow-up periods. Conventional therapies, including neuropathic pain medications, corticosteroids, and physical therapy, are likely to remain essential components of care, particularly in combination regimens, while emerging neuromodulation techniques and investigational therapies are expected to further diversify the treatment landscape.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of chronic pain and CRPS cases, driven by an increasing global burden of chronic pain conditions and a growing number of trauma- and surgery-related cases

Growing geriatric population and at-risk groups, as an aging population is more susceptible to fractures, surgeries, and nerve injuries Favorable regulatory and healthcare support, including orphan drug designation and fast-track approval for rare diseases, which help lower development barriers and speed up commercialization

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Management of CRPS requires a multidisciplinary approach, combining pharmacologic therapy, physical rehabilitation, and interventional strategies. Among available pharmacologic options, bisphosphonates have demonstrated consistent clinical benefit, particularly in early-stage disease. NERIXIA (neridronate) is an IV bisphosphonate that has shown significant efficacy in reducing pain and improving functional outcomes in patients with CRPS. Its mechanism involves inhibition of osteoclast activity along with modulation of inflammatory pathways implicated in disease progression. The uptake of therapies in CRPS is expected to vary based on clinical positioning, mechanism of action, and stage of development, with NERIXIA expected to maintain a meaningful role, particularly in early-stage disease.

To know more about Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Choroid Plexus Disorder Treatment Market

Scope of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022-2036

Historical Year: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2026

Forecast Period: 2026-2036

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Companies: Abiogen Pharma, Ambros, and others.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Therapies: NERIXIA, and others.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Dynamics: Market drivers and market barriers

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement, Cost Assumptions and Pricing Analogues

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Patient Journey of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Marketed Therapies

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Seven Major Market Analysis

Unmet Needs of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

SWOT Analysis of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

KOL Views of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Market Access and Reimbursement of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Appendix

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