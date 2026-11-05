Dravet Syndrome Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Dravet Syndrome Companies in the market include – Stoke Therapeutics, Biogen, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Encoded Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Zogenix, Biocodex, and others.

(Albany, US), November 5, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dravet syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Dravet syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Dravet Syndrome Market Report



In April 2026, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presented research on EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) Oral Solution in Dravet syndrome at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

In March 2026, Stoke Therapeutics and Biogen reported in The New England Journal of Medicine that zorevunersen showed early evidence of potential disease modification in Dravet syndrome.

In March 2026, Encoded Therapeutics announced the successful completion of its Initial Comprehensive Multidisciplinary RMAT meeting with the US FDA, with alignment on the pivotal study design supporting the planned BLA submission for ETX101.

In January 2026, Encoded Therapeutics announced that the US FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to ETX101 for SCN1A+ Dravet syndrome.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Dravet syndrome market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2026–2036), owing to the launch of new therapies and the rise in the number of cases.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dravet syndrome in the 7MM comprised ~25,600 cases in 2025.

In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest share (~50%) of diagnosed prevalent cases of Dravet syndrome in 2025, and the US Dravet syndrome market is expected to lead in revenue.

Approximately 85% of patients with Dravet syndrome have a mutation or deletion in the SCN1A gene, which encodes a voltage-gated sodium channel protein.

Mortality affects up to 20% of children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome before adulthood, primarily due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, prolonged seizures, severe infections, or seizure-related accidents.

Dravet syndrome requires disease-modifying SCN1A-targeted therapies beyond symptomatic seizure control, along with comprehensive management of neurodevelopmental comorbidities and safer, lower-burden treatment options.

The leading Dravet Syndrome Companies include Stoke Therapeutics, Biogen, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Encoded Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Zogenix, Biocodex, and others. Promising Dravet Syndrome Therapies include Zorevunersen (STK-001), Bexicaserin (LP352), Clemizole Hydrochloride (EPX-100), ETX101, and others.

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Dravet Syndrome Overview

Dravet syndrome, previously referred to as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy (SMEI), is a rare, lifelong form of childhood epilepsy that is typically resistant to treatment. It is classified as a developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, in which persistent, difficult-to-control seizures contribute to significant developmental delays and cognitive impairment. The condition is primarily caused by mutations in the SCN1A gene, leading to dysfunction in neuronal sodium channels, and is characterized by prolonged, treatment-resistant seizures along with developmental delay, cognitive impairment, and behavioral issues. Seizures typically begin between 2 and 15 months of age, and early episodes are often fever-triggered and prolonged. Diagnosis is primarily based on clinical presentation, with genetic testing for SCN1A mutations key to confirmation, although not all patients test positive. Due to its complexity, Dravet syndrome requires lifelong, multidisciplinary management.

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Dravet Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Dravet Syndrome Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Dravet Syndrome Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Dravet Syndrome Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

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Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Key Findings



The prevalence of Dravet syndrome is estimated to range from 1 in 20,000 to 1 in 40,000 individuals.

Dravet syndrome shows a higher prevalence in males than in females, with a reported male-to-female ratio of approximately 2:1.

About 3–8% of infants with seizures in the first year may be diagnosed with Dravet syndrome.

Dravet syndrome is associated with mutations in the sodium channel alpha 1 subunit gene SCN1A in about 80–90% of cases. In Spain, pediatric patients exhibit an average rate of 1.1 cases per million inhabitants, while adults show a significantly lower rate of 0.5 cases per million, underscoring the need for targeted diagnostic and treatment strategies across age groups, and shaping the Spain Dravet syndrome market.

Approved Therapies for Dravet Syndrome

Currently, EPIDIOLEX (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), DIACOMIT (Biocodex), and FINTEPLA (UCB/Zogenix), among others, are approved medications offering treatment options for patients with Dravet syndrome.

EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol), known as EPIDYOLEX in the European Union and the United Kingdom, is a prescription, plant-derived cannabis-based oral solution. In the United States, it is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients 1 year of age and older. In the EU and UK, it is indicated as adjunctive therapy with clobazam for patients 2 years of age and older, which influences the UK Dravet syndrome market.

FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older. Due to risks of valvular heart disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension, it is available only through a restricted distribution program under REMS. It is also approved in the European Union and Japan.

Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Zorevunersen (STK-001): Stoke Therapeutics and Biogen

Zorevunersen (STK-001) is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide designed to upregulate NaV1.1 protein expression by leveraging the non-mutant (wild-type) copy of the SCN1A gene, thereby reducing both seizures and significant non-seizure comorbidities. The FDA has granted it a rare pediatric disease designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. As per the January 2026 JP Morgan presentation, the Phase III EMPEROR study is on track, with enrollment of 150 patients expected by Q2 2026 and data readout planned for mid-2027 to support a rolling NDA submission in H1 2027.

ETX101: Encoded Therapeutics

ETX101 is a potential one-time, disease-modifying, cell-selective gene regulation therapy for SCN1A+ Dravet syndrome, designed to address the underlying cause of the disease and its seizure, cognitive, behavioral, developmental, and motor manifestations. The US FDA has granted it Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and the company has aligned with the FDA on the pivotal study design supporting its planned BLA submission.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major Dravet Syndrome Market Share @ Dravet Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers

Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook

The Dravet syndrome market is progressively expanding, driven by high unmet medical needs and continuous therapeutic advancements. Current treatment is largely symptomatic, with clobazam and valproic acid widely used as first-line therapies, stiripentol and the ketogenic diet as second-line options, and levetiracetam and Vagus Nerve Stimulation supporting refractory patients. Despite these options, most patients remain inadequately controlled. Steady growth in the Germany Dravet syndrome market and the France Dravet syndrome market, alongside Japan, reflects increasing diagnosis rates, broader pediatric access, and rising adoption of novel mechanisms, while pharmaceutical companies invest in gene-targeted and disease-modifying approaches expected to reshape the future landscape. For stakeholders tracking the India Dravet syndrome market, the China Dravet syndrome market, the GCC Dravet syndrome market, and the South America Dravet syndrome market, these 7MM insights serve as a useful reference point for the global therapeutic direction.

Dravet Syndrome Market Drivers



Rising Dravet syndrome prevalence, particularly among children aged ≤16 years, driven by improved diagnosis, greater awareness, and advancements in genetic testing

Rising opportunities in targeted therapies, including gene therapies, antisense oligonucleotides, and novel neuromodulators

Shift toward disease-modifying treatments addressing underlying SCN1A dysfunction

Introduction of newer targeted drugs and increased pharmaceutical investment in pipeline innovation Growing disease awareness and improved diagnostic approaches

Dravet Syndrome Market Barriers



Lack of curative or disease-modifying therapies targeting SCN1A

Refractory seizures, with many patients poorly controlled despite available treatments

High burden of cognitive and behavioral comorbidities

Heterogeneous treatment response, safety concerns, and high treatment burden

Contraindicated sodium channel–blocking drugs limiting therapeutic choices Limited access to specialized genetic testing and low clinical awareness among healthcare providers

Dravet Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Dravet syndrome is managed with anti-seizure combination therapy, mainly fenfluramine, cannabidiol, stiripentol, valproate, and clobazam, with avoidance of sodium-channel blockers, which can worsen seizures. Rescue therapies, such as benzodiazepines, are used for prolonged seizures or status epilepticus. Management also includes trigger control, non-pharmacological approaches such as the ketogenic diet in some cases, and multidisciplinary long-term supportive care addressing developmental, behavioral, and cognitive comorbidities.

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Scope of the Dravet Syndrome Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022–2036

Forecast Period- 2026–2036

Dravet Syndrome Companies- Stoke Therapeutics, Biogen, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Encoded Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Zogenix, Biocodex, and others.

Dravet Syndrome Therapies- Cannabidiol (EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX), Fenfluramine (FINTEPLA), Stiripentol (DIACOMIT), Zorevunersen (STK-001), Bexicaserin (LP352), Clemizole Hydrochloride (EPX-100), ETX101, and others.

Dravet Syndrome Market Dynamics: Dravet syndrome market drivers and market barriers

Dravet Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Dravet Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Dravet Syndrome

Treatment Guidelines for Dravet Syndrome

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Dravet Syndrome

Patient Journey of Dravet Syndrome

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Dravet Syndrome: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Dravet Syndrome

SWOT Analysis of Dravet Syndrome

KOL Views of Dravet Syndrome

Market Access and Reimbursement of Dravet Syndrome

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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