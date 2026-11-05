Social Trend Marketing Firm Offers Small Business Saturday Checklist For Jersey Shore Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Small businesses don't need a huge budget to compete during the holidays. They need to be easy to find and easy to trust online,” said Dawn Julian, founder of SocialTrend Marketing Solutions."SocialTrend Marketing Solutions, a female-owned digital marketing agency serving New Jersey small businesses for more than 10 years, is urging local owners to update their websites, Google listings and social media before Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - November 5, 2026 - With Small Business Saturday a month away, SocialTrend Marketing Solutions is encouraging Jersey Shore business owners to get their online presence ready for the busiest shopping stretch of the year.

Small Business Saturday falls on Nov. 28 this year, two days after Thanksgiving. Many shoppers now check a business online before they visit, so outdated hours, broken links or quiet social media pages can cost local businesses sales.

The agency recommends five steps owners can take this month:



Update Google Business Profile hours, holiday hours and photos

Check that the website loads quickly and works on mobile phones

Plan two to three weeks of social media posts promoting holiday offers

Send an email to past customers announcing Small Business Saturday deals Ask satisfied customers to leave online reviews

“Small businesses don't need a huge budget to compete during the holidays. They need to be easy to find and easy to trust online,” said Dawn Julian, founder of SocialTrend Marketing Solutions.“A few hours of preparation now can make a real difference on Nov. 28.”

Julian, a former educator, founded the agency and regularly speaks to chambers of commerce, business groups and colleges on social media marketing, search engine optimization and website design. In 2022, she took part in then-U.S. Rep. Andy Kim's Women Business Owners Forum.

SocialTrend meets face to face with clients to learn each business before building a plan. Its services include website design, social media marketing and advertising, SEO, Google Ads, graphic design, email marketing and blogging.

The agency is a member of the Greater Toms River, Monmouth Regional, Jersey Shore and Brick Township chambers of commerce, as well as the Monmouth Ocean Development Council.

Business owners can request a consultation by calling 908-910-1306 or emailing ....

About SocialTrend Marketing Solutions

SocialTrend Marketing Solutions is a female-owned digital marketing agency in New Jersey that has served small and medium-sized businesses for more than a decade. Founded by Dawn Julian, the agency provides website design, social media marketing, SEO, paid advertising, graphic design, email marketing and content services tailored to each client.