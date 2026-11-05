Air Force Veteran Leads Second-Generation Glass Design Company Serving The Jersey Shore

MENAFN - GetNews)"“I grew up in the glass industry and saw the good and the bad,” Dolce said.“Our goal is to give customers great service, quality materials, honest information and fair pricing.”"Ahead of Veterans Day, Twin City Glass by Design highlights president Frank Dolce, an Air Force veteran and second-generation glazier whose family-run company provides custom shower doors and residential and commercial glass design from locations in Toms River and Manahawkin.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - November 5, 2026 - As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Twin City Glass by Design is recognizing the military service behind its leadership and the family roots that have shaped the Toms River company.

Frank Dolce, president of Twin City Glass, is a second-generation glazier who began working in the glass business as a teenager. He grew up in Toms River and graduated from Toms River High School East.

The only break in his glass career came during six years in the U.S. Air Force, when he traveled across the country and abroad, including an extended stint in Qatar.

Twin City Glass is a family business led by first- and second-generation glaziers Mike and Frank Dolce. Before leading the company, Frank worked for glass organizations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“I grew up in the glass industry and saw the good and the bad,” Dolce said.“Our goal is to give customers great service, quality materials, honest information and fair pricing.”

Today, Twin City Glass specializes in custom glass design for homes and businesses across New Jersey. Services include:



Frameless and semi-frameless glass shower doors and sliding glass enclosures

Custom mirrors, glass tabletops and shelves

Commercial glass, storefront glass and doors Glass and window repair

The company is a member of the Business Hall of Fame and offers same-day service, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from locations in Toms River and Manahawkin.

Homeowners and business owners can schedule a free estimate by calling 732-341-5250.

About Twin City Glass by Design

Twin City Glass by Design is a family-owned glass company based in Toms River, New Jersey. Led by second-generation glazier Frank Dolce, the company provides custom shower doors, residential glass design, mirrors, commercial storefront glass and glass repair throughout New Jersey.