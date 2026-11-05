Florida Elder Law Firm Urges Seniors To Review Coverage Before Medicare Open Enrollment Ends Dec. 7

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Open enrollment is a good time to look at the bigger picture,” said Emma Hemness, founding attorney of the firm.“If a parent needs long-term care next year, Medicare probably won't cover it. Families who plan early have far more options.”"Hemness Faller Elder Law is reminding Tampa Bay seniors and caregivers to review their Medicare plans before open enrollment closes Dec. 7, and to plan ahead for the long-term care costs Medicare does not cover.

BRANDON, Fl. - November 5, 2026 - With Medicare open enrollment closing Dec. 7, Hemness Faller Elder Law is urging Tampa Bay seniors and their families to review their coverage now and to look beyond Medicare when planning for future care.

Open enrollment, which began Oct. 15, lets beneficiaries switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, change Advantage plans or choose a new Part D prescription drug plan. Changes take effect Jan. 1.

The firm recommends that beneficiaries:



Compare premiums, copays and drug coverage against their current prescriptions

Confirm that their doctors and preferred hospitals remain in network

Review any plan change notices received this fall Make sure a trusted person has legal authority to help with health care decisions

Many families learn too late that Medicare generally does not pay for long-term custodial care in a nursing home or assisted living facility. That gap is where Florida elder law planning, including Medicaid eligibility planning, often comes in.

“Open enrollment is a good time to look at the bigger picture,” said Emma Hemness, founding attorney of the firm.“If a parent needs long-term care next year, Medicare probably won't cover it. Families who plan early have far more options.”

Hemness is Board Certified in Elder Law by The Florida Bar and has practiced Florida elder law for more than two decades. Attorney Danielle Faller, also Board Certified in Elder Law, serves as a director of the Senior Connection Center, the region's Area Agency on Aging.

The firm also encourages seniors to use free, unbiased Medicare counseling through Florida's SHINE program before choosing a plan.

Families with questions about long-term care, Medicaid, powers of attorney or health care surrogate documents can schedule a consultation by calling 813-661-5297.

About Hemness Faller Elder Law

Hemness Faller Elder Law is a Brandon-based firm serving older adults, people with disabilities and their families across the Tampa Bay area. Its practice includes Medicaid and long-term care planning, estate planning, special needs planning, guardianship, guardian advocacy, veterans benefits, and probate and trust administration