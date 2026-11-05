MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of branded moving trucks parked along a quiet residential street against a mountain backdrop, illustrating the dependable relocation services provided by Best of Utah Moving Company, the professional salt lake city movers residents count on."Best of Utah Moving Company has logged more than 10,000 completed jobs with a 100% show rate, reinforcing its standing as a moving company Salt Lake City residents trust for dependable movers.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - November 5, 2026 - Relocation demand across the Wasatch Front continues to climb, and Best of Utah Moving Company has confirmed a milestone that puts the operation among the most consistent service providers in the region. The locally founded company has reported completing more than 10,000 moves with a 100% show rate. This track record strengthens its position as a moving company Salt Lake City residents repeatedly point to for residential, commercial, and long-distance relocation support.

Local Demand Drives Steady Growth for Salt Lake City Movers

Population shifts, housing turnover, and corporate relocations along the Wasatch Front have placed sustained pressure on movers throughout the metro area. Households planning a relocation often face tight timelines, building access challenges, stair and elevator coordination issues, and parking restrictions that can derail a poorly planned move. Reliable scheduling has become one of the strongest indicators of quality, with no-shows and last-minute cancellations frequently cited as major pain points for customers searching for movers.

Best of Utah Moving Company, founded in 2013 by Utah native Cameron Batty, has built a reputation around showing up on time and finishing the job correctly. The reported 100% show rate across more than 10,000 completed jobs reflects the kind of operational discipline that residents weigh heavily when choosing a moving company Salt Lake City customers can plan around.

Consistent Performance Backed by Reviews and Recognition

Public feedback has played a measurable role in shaping Best of Utah Moving Company's reputation. Over 5,000 five-star reviews have been logged across platforms, with a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating reported on Google for both the Salt Lake City and Sandy listings. Recognition tied to the operation includes an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, a Google Guaranteed badge, repeated rankings among top-rated local movers in Utah, and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list.

Awards alone do not move boxes, but the pattern reflects something practical for households comparing options. A moving company that Salt Lake City residents have consistently rated at the highest levels demonstrates reliability that holds up across thousands of separate jobs, not just on a single good day. That consistency makes the difference for families balancing closing dates, lease deadlines, and work schedules.

Service Range Covers Local, Long Distance, and Commercial Needs

Best of Utah Moving Company offers a full-service approach designed to handle moves of nearly any size. Residential relocations across Salt Lake City and nearby cities make up a large share of the schedule, while long-distance jobs out of state are supported by crews familiar with interstate logistics along I-15, I-80, and I-215. We also handle commercial and office relocations, and we provide a Certificate of Insurance for property managers and building owners.

The available service lines include packing and unpacking support, temperature-controlled storage with 24/7 surveillance, and protection and valuation coverage. Trained crews handle specialty items such as pianos, safes, treadmills, and hot tubs. For households comparing movers, the breadth of services often determines whether a single provider can handle the entire relocation, from packing day through final setup at the new address.

Process Built Around Predictable Scheduling and Transparent Pricing

A five-step process guides each job at Best of Utah Moving Company, moving from initial offer through planning, protection, transport, and setup at the destination. Hourly rate pricing is structured to keep quotes predictable, with factors such as stairs, distance, and heavy items explained in advance so the final bill aligns with the original estimate.

That kind of pricing transparency has become a key consideration for households reviewing movers across the region. Stated guarantees from Best of Utah Moving Company include a damage-free guarantee, an on-time guarantee, and flexible scheduling that can accommodate last-minute requests when capacity allows. Each crew arrives with moving carts, furniture pads, shrink wrap, floor runners, boxes, and bubble wrap to support the job without delays caused by missing supplies.

Coverage Across the Wasatch Front and Beyond

Service from Best of Utah Moving Company spans the broader Wasatch Front region, with active coverage across Salt Lake City neighborhoods including Sugar House, The Avenues, Downtown, Rose Park, Glendale, Liberty Park, and Millcreek. Nearby cities served include Sandy, Draper, Holladay, South Jordan, Riverton, West Jordan, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Midvale, Taylorsville, Bountiful, North Salt Lake, and West Valley City.

Reach extends further into Utah County, Park City, Logan, and St. George, providing households with a single moving company that Salt Lake City families can call, no matter where their destination is within the state. Crews trained on the major highways connecting these regions help reduce transit time and keep jobs on schedule, even during peak relocation seasons in spring and summer.

About Best of Utah Moving Company

Best of Utah Moving Company is a Salt Lake City-based, locally founded moving and storage provider serving households and businesses across the Wasatch Front since 2013. Service categories include residential and commercial relocations, long-distance jobs, packing and unpacking support, climate-controlled storage, and protection and valuation coverage. The operation is fully licensed and insured, holds an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, and has earned recognition, including Best of SLC, Inc 5000, and the Google Guaranteed badge.

For households seeking dependable movers backed by thousands of verified reviews, Best of Utah Moving Company is reachable at (801) 441-1235 and is located at 859 S 600 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.