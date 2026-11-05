Kyiv Plans To Connect All Residential Buildings To Heating By November 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, said this at a briefing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Approximately 10 days are needed to deploy the system and supply heat. At present, there is no difference between districts - heating is being switched on across all districts," he said.

Government reinstates extra payments for workers repairing energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, nearly 45% of residential buildings in Kyiv had been connected to heating as of November 2.

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