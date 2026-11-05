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Kyiv Plans To Connect All Residential Buildings To Heating By November 12

Kyiv Plans To Connect All Residential Buildings To Heating By November 12


Date: 2026-11-05 07:09:26

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, said this at a briefing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Approximately 10 days are needed to deploy the system and supply heat. At present, there is no difference between districts - heating is being switched on across all districts," he said.

Read also: Government reinstates extra payments for workers repairing energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, nearly 45% of residential buildings in Kyiv had been connected to heating as of November 2.

Ukrinform photographs can be purchased here

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