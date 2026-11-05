Kyiv Plans To Connect All Residential Buildings To Heating By November 12
"Approximately 10 days are needed to deploy the system and supply heat. At present, there is no difference between districts - heating is being switched on across all districts," he said.Read also: Government reinstates extra payments for workers repairing energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks
As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, nearly 45% of residential buildings in Kyiv had been connected to heating as of November 2.
Ukrinform photographs can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment