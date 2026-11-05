Clashes In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: Police And Security Service Identify 130 People Who May Be Involved

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on Facebook.

As of now, police criminal analysts have established that 27 of these individuals actively participated in unlawful actions, while another 24 behaved aggressively, incited public unrest and deliberately provoked conflicts with law enforcement officers and National Guard personnel.

As a result of the clashes, four police service vehicles and a National Guard bus were significantly damaged.

The actions of all active participants will be given a legal assessment as part of investigations conducted by the National Police, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Man takes woman hostage in Ternopil store, shots fired, suspect arrested

As Ukrinform previously reported, the State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings over the events that took place on November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

According to available information, the incident unfolded near a private house used to temporarily accommodate National Guard personnel who had returned after going absent without leave (AWOL).

After information circulated on social media alleging that servicemen were being unlawfully detained at the house, members of the public gathered outside. The confrontation escalated into clashes, and shots were fired.

Sixteen National Guard servicemen were injured in the incident. They were personnel performing their duties outside the building, rather than those inside it.

The investigative journalism outlet Slidstvo established that the allegations of the unlawful detention of wounded servicemen at the house had been spread by 49-year-old Valentyna Moloda. The woman introduced herself as the owner of the private Med-Prestige clinic, which is currently not operating. She arrived in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in an ambulance bearing the clinic's logo.

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered Moloda to be held in custody without the possibility of bail.

Photo: Suspilne