NAFC Welcomes Budget 2026 Investments And Opportunities To Strengthen Support For Urban Indigenous Peoples

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) welcomes the Government of Canada's investments outlined in Budget 2026 and the opportunities they present to advance shared priorities and improve outcomes for Indigenous Peoples living in urban communities across Canada.

The investments outlined in Budget 2026 align with many of the priorities NAFC identified in its pre-budget submission and present an opportunity to further strengthen the relationship between the Government of Canada and the Friendship Centre network. This includes building on the reach, expertise, and proven impact of Indigenous-led community services through investments in multi-use service spaces, workforce development, Indigenous data sovereignty, and emergency preparedness and response.

Friendship Centres are vital to urban Indigenous communities, reaching more than one million people each year through wrap-around supports in areas such as housing, food security, employment, culture, childcare, youth programming, and mental health.

During major emergencies across the country, including the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme temperatures, and wildfires, Friendship Centres have responded quickly to community needs on the front lines.

The NAFC looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with the Government of Canada to identify opportunities within Budget 2026 that can expand the reach and impact of Indigenous-led services. Building on the existing Friendship Centre network is a practical and cost-effective way to ensure federal investments translate into meaningful outcomes for urban Indigenous Peoples.

“Budget 2026 presents an important opportunity for urban Indigenous communities and the Friendship Centre Movement,” says Jennifer Rankin, NAFC CEO.“Considering the ways in which we contribute to this country, economically, socially, and culturally, we are encouraged by the opportunities ahead and the potential to build on the important work already underway. Friendship Centres are well-established, trusted hubs deeply integrated in community and are already positioned to help deliver on government priorities, as well as bring meaningful change to people's lives. It makes sense, from a fiscal perspective, to build on the successful infrastructure that already exists. It's a strategic and practical way to move forward. Continuing the hard work of reconciliation means real investment in our communities that have been historically marginalized.”

“Friendship Centres have a proven track record of delivering meaningful results for Indigenous Peoples and communities across the country,” says Pam Glode-Desrochers, NAFC Board President. "It means we are better positioned to meet the growing needs in our communities, and we will all benefit twofold from that investment in the years to come. With Friendship Centres touching the lives of more than a million people nationwide every year, that translates to making communities safer, healthier, more prosperous, and socially connected for everyone."

The NAFC welcomes the Government of Canada's investments into these priorities and looks forward to working collaboratively to ensure the opportunities presented in Budget 2026 translate into meaningful, lasting benefits for urban Indigenous Peoples across the country.

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The National Association of Friendship Centres is a network of over 100 Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations, which make up part of the Friendship Centre Movement–Canada's most significant national network of self-determined Indigenous owned and operated civil society community hubs offering programs, services and supports to urban Indigenous Peoples.