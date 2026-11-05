High Bandwidth Memory Market Outlook 2032: USD 15.99 Billion Valuation Driven By Advancements In Semiconductor Packaging Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.18% during 2027–2032, with Asia Pacific maintaining its leading position, driven by expanding AI infrastructure, increasing GPU deployments, rising memory requirements per accelerator, and growing investments in advanced semiconductor packaging.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the high bandwidth memory market size is projected to increase from USD 5 billion in 2027 to USD 15.99 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 26.18% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2026, reflecting increasing demand for high-performance memory solutions across artificial intelligence (AI) servers, high-performance computing, data centers, and advanced computing systems.

The report highlights that expanding AI-server deployments, increasing GPU attachment rates, rising memory capacity requirements, and advancements in 2.5D semiconductor packaging are creating opportunities across the global high bandwidth memory industry. Cloud service providers and semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly incorporating high bandwidth memory (HBM) into advanced computing platforms to support AI training, inference, and data-intensive workloads. While growing accelerator deployments and next-generation memory technologies support market expansion, manufacturing yield challenges, limited advanced-packaging capacity, thermal constraints, and geopolitical export controls continue to influence supply and adoption.

Key High Bandwidth Memory Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

AI Server Expansion and GPU Deployments Drive HBM Demand

Increasing investments in AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centers are strengthening demand for high bandwidth memory. AI accelerators and graphics processing units require high-capacity memory with greater bandwidth to process large datasets and support increasingly complex workloads. Major technology companies are expanding their computing infrastructure with advanced GPU platforms that incorporate substantial HBM capacity. NVIDIA's GB200 NVL72 system, for example, integrates 72 Blackwell GPUs and 13.4 TB of HBM3E memory. Growing deployments of AI servers and accelerator-based computing systems are creating opportunities for HBM manufacturers to increase stack shipments and supply next-generation memory configurations.

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging and Higher Memory Capacity Expand Opportunities

Increasing integration of HBM with advanced processors is supporting demand for sophisticated semiconductor packaging technologies. Silicon interposers and 2.5D packaging solutions enable memory stacks to be integrated alongside computing chips, improving data transfer capabilities and supporting high-performance applications. However, limited capacity for advanced packaging technologies such as CoWoS and SoIC can affect accelerator production and HBM delivery schedules. Manufacturers are investing in additional packaging facilities and manufacturing capabilities to address these constraints. Growing adoption of higher-capacity memory stacks is also creating opportunities for suppliers to increase memory content per processor and support increasingly demanding computing applications.

HBM3E and Next-Generation Memory Technologies Support Market Expansion

Advancements in stacked memory architectures are creating opportunities for manufacturers to introduce higher-capacity and higher-bandwidth products. The development of next-generation memory technologies, including HBM3E and HBM4, is supporting improvements in memory performance, data transfer speeds, and storage capacity. Increasing adoption of advanced memory configurations is encouraging semiconductor manufacturers to expand production capabilities and strengthen their positions in next-generation AI computing platforms.

"The HBM market is gaining momentum through expanding AI infrastructure, increasing GPU deployments, and rising demand for high-performance computing systems. Growing memory requirements per accelerator, advancements in stacked memory architectures, and investments in advanced semiconductor packaging are creating opportunities for memory manufacturers and technology providers. Mordor Intelligence's research examines key market trends, regional opportunities, supply-chain developments, and competitive strategies shaping the global high bandwidth memory industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

High Bandwidth Memory Market Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific remains a key growth hub in the high bandwidth memory market, supported by the presence of major memory manufacturers, expanding semiconductor production capabilities, and increasing investments in advanced packaging infrastructure. South Korea-based companies such as SK hynix and Samsung Electronics are strengthening their HBM manufacturing capabilities to address rising demand from global AI accelerator and data center manufacturers. Investments in HBM fabrication and advanced packaging facilities across South Korea and Singapore are also expected to support regional supply expansion.

North Americ a is witnessing increasing demand for high bandwidth memory, driven by expanding AI infrastructure, hyperscale data center investments, and advanced computing deployments. Major technology companies are increasing investments in GPU-based computing platforms and custom AI accelerators, creating opportunities for HBM suppliers and semiconductor packaging providers. Growing investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging facilities are further supporting supply-chain development. Demand from cloud service providers, AI research institutions, and high-performance computing facilities is also strengthening the region's market opportunities.

Table of Contents (Partial) – High Bandwidth Memory Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI-Server Proliferation and GPU Attach Rates

4.2.2 Data-Center Shift to DDR5 and 2.5-D Packaging

4.2.3 Edge-AI Inference in Automotive ADAS

4.2.4 Hyperscaler Preference for Silicon Interposer Stacks

4.2.5 Localized Memory Production Subsidies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 TSV Yield Challenges Above 12-Layer Stacks

4.3.2 Limited CoWoS/SoIC Advanced-Packaging Capacity

4.3.3 Thermal Throttling in HBM Devices

4.3.4 Geopolitical Export Controls on AI Accelerators

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Servers

5.1.2 Networking

5.1.3 High-Performance Computing

5.1.4 Consumer Electronics

5.1.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 HBM2

5.2.2 HBM2E

5.2.3 HBM3

5.2.4 HBM3E

5.2.5 HBM4

5.3 By Memory Capacity per Stack

5.3.1 4 GB

5.3.2 8 GB

5.3.3 16 GB

5.3.4 24 GB

5.3.5 32 GB and Above

5.4 By Processor Interface

5.4.1 GPU

5.4.2 CPU

5.4.3 AI Accelerator / ASIC

5.4.4 FPGA

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 SK hynix Inc.

6.4.3 Micron Technology, Inc.

6.4.4 Intel Corporation

6.4.5 And More

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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