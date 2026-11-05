NPF Responds To Federal Budget 2026-2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following is a statement from Rob Farrer, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, in response to the Federal Government's 2026 Budget, tabled today:

“Today, the federal government tabled Budget 2026, titled Masters of our Destiny, which contains some welcome investments in policing and public safety, including:



$13M over 2 years to combat migrant smuggling;

Up to $663M over 4 years towards First Nations and Inuit Policing Programs;

$110M over 4 years to help former RCMP Members and veterans with complex health and rehabilitation needs navigate services and access timely support; and, $9M over 3 years to support the transition of the RCMP Heritage Centre to a national museum.



Despite these investments, significant gaps remain between the Government's stated commitments on officer safety and national security and the resources available to the RCMP Members expected to deliver them. From federal policing and national security investigations to intelligence gathering, border enforcement support, cybercrime investigations and organized crime disruption, RCMP Members are central to delivering on the Government's public safety agenda. Yet this Budget fails to adequately recognize or resource the people responsible for carrying out that work every day.

The RCMP has also been left out of meaningful national security procurement reform and would not have any access to the faster purchasing processes promised under the proposed Defence Investment Agency framework and related changes to the Defence Production Act. Reforming national security procurement must include the RCMP, with measures that deliver timely access to the equipment and technology our Members need.

The NPF, again, must stress that the Government's commitment to add 1,000 RCMP personnel must be net new sworn RCMP Member positions that increase overall operational capacity, not merely transfers from one unit to another or the filling of positions already accounted for. Moving personnel between units does not increase overall capacity, and strengthening one unit must not come at the expense of another.

That capacity will be increasingly important as the Government pursues an ambitious national security agenda. Its recently announced National Security Strategy recognizes public safety as one of the foundations of Canada's national security and calls for stronger responses to organized crime, financial crime, cybercrime, foreign interference, border threats and other complex challenges. However, the Strategy makes only one brief reference to the RCMP, despite the significant operational demands those ambitions will place on our Members. The RCMP must be meaningfully reflected in both the Government's national security priorities and the resources and procurement reforms needed to deliver them.

The Government is right to identify these challenges as priorities. But policies and strategies alone cannot deliver safer communities or a more secure Canada. RCMP Members need the staffing, modern equipment, technology and infrastructure necessary to do that work safely and effectively. We look forward to working with the Government of Canada and the RCMP to turn these priorities into safer communities and a more secure Canada.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and the second largest in North America. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information:

NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Media contacts:

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

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604-842-6864