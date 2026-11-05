Unity Construction Services Achieves Diamond Level In ABC's 2026 STEP Health And Safety Management System

Unity Construction Services earns the 2026 ABC STEP Diamond Level recognition, the program's highest distinction, highlighting the company's commitment to workplace safety and excellence in commercial construction.

Unity Construction earns ABC's highest safety recognition for its commitment to workplace safety and construction excellence.

SAYREVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unity Construction Services, Inc. is proud to announce that it has achieved Diamond Level recognition in Associated Builders and Contractors' (ABC) 2026 STEPHealth and Safety Management System. As the highest level of recognition in the program, this achievement highlights Unity Construction's commitment to workplace safety, employee well-being, and maintaining high standards throughout its commercial construction projects.Founded in 2002, Unity Construction Services has built its reputation on integrity, dependability, and quality. With offices in Sayreville, New Jersey, and New York City, the company provides commercial construction services throughout New Jersey, New York, and parts of Pennsylvania. Its hands-on approach, experienced team, and dedication to client satisfaction have helped establish Unity as a trusted name in the construction industry.Safety is an important part of Unity Construction's approach to every project. From initial planning and coordination through project completion, the company emphasizes accountability, attention to detail, and responsible construction practices. Achieving STEP Diamond Level recognition reflects the company's ongoing efforts to support a safe working environment for its employees, subcontractors, and project partners.A Commitment to Safety and Construction ExcellenceUnity Construction employs approximately 50 professionals, including project executives, project managers, estimators, project coordinators, assistant project managers, and superintendents. Many team members have worked alongside the company's founder for more than 20 years, contributing to a culture built on teamwork, experience, and shared responsibility.The company's hands-on management approach helps maintain consistent standards throughout construction. By combining experienced leadership, detailed planning, and strong relationships with subcontractors and vendors, Unity works to deliver projects efficiently while prioritizing quality and safety.Unity Construction's commitment to excellence extends beyond individual projects. Approximately 95% of its business comes from repeat customers, reflecting the long-term relationships the company has established through dependable service and consistent results.Recognized Through ABC's STEP Safety ProgramThe STEP Health and Safety Management System recognizes contractors that demonstrate a commitment to improving workplace safety through established policies, procedures, and best practices.According to ABC's 2025 Health and Safety Performance Report, Diamond-level STEP participants achieve incident rates 658% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics construction industry average, with total recordable incident rates reduced by 85%.Established in 1989, STEP provides contractors and suppliers with a framework for evaluating their safety programs, benchmarking performance, and identifying opportunities for improvement. Participants assess their safety processes and policies through a detailed questionnaire designed to encourage safer construction environments.Unity Construction's 2026 Diamond Level achievement reinforces the company's dedication to maintaining high standards while continuing to grow and serve its clients.Building on More Than Two Decades of ExperienceFor more than 20 years, Unity Construction Services has focused on delivering commercial construction projects with professionalism, precision, and attention to detail. The company's services span the construction process, from design development and budgeting to scheduling, project management, and finished construction.Unity's philosophy of "Integrity, Dependability and Quality" continues to guide its operations and relationships with clients, employees, and project partners.As the company looks toward the future, its STEP Diamond Level recognition represents another milestone in its continued commitment to construction excellence, workplace safety, and the people who make its projects possible.About Unity Construction Services, Inc.Founded in 2002, Unity Construction Services, Inc. is a commercial construction company headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, with an additional office in New York City. Serving clients throughout New Jersey, New York, and parts of Pennsylvania, Unity provides comprehensive construction management services with a hands-on approach to quality, scheduling, budgeting, and project delivery. Guided by its core values of integrity, dependability, and quality, the company is committed to building lasting client relationships and delivering exceptional construction results.To see our latest projects, visit the Unity Construction Project Gallery.

Unity Construction Services, Inc.

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Unity Construction Services Achieves Diamond Level in ABC's 2026 STEP Health and Safety Management System News Provided By Ballantine Digital November 05, 2026, 23:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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