Girls Sports Win - Common Sense Wins

Arizona & Colorado voter-enacted Protect Girls Sports Act will designate sports Male, Female, Co-Ed, ensuring fairness for females, & opportunity for everyone.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The movement to protect girls' sports had a 4-for-4 clean sweep in Tuesday's elections, with ballot wins in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska and Washington. Additionally, referendum petitions have been filed in Maine for a 2027 election.The Arizona and Colorado voter-enacted Protect Girls Sports Act will designate sports Male – Female – Co-Ed, ensuring fairness for females, and the opportunity for everyone to play. The Act also protects female private spaces associated with athletics, including female bathrooms, locker rooms and showers, by requiring such facilities be designated single sex.The Arizona Proposition 318 won by more than 380,000 votes, passing in 14 of Arizona's 15 counties. Protect Girls Sports in Arizona Honorary Co-Chair Christine Jones said,“Voters have spoken and they've made girls' sports in Arizona FEMALE again.”The Colorado efforts included a trifecta wins to protect children..Proposition 133 sets a penalty of life in prison without parole for buying or selling a child for sex. It won with 62% of the vote. The nearly identical measure won in Arizona in 2024 with 65% of the vote..Proposition 134 designates sports Male – Female – Co-Ed. It won with a 120,000+ vote margin..Proposition 135 prohibits sex change surgeries on children age 17 and younger. It won with a 100,000+ voter margin.The Arizona and Colorado ballot wins come despite huge campaign spending disparities..In Arizona, the“NO” side raised $871,000 to less than $20,00 for the“YES” side..In Colorado, the“NO” side raised $5,151,902 vs. the“YES” side's $306,949.Tim Mooney, a campaign consultant to both efforts said,“Institutional conservative donors once again failed to fund these efforts, leaving the grassroots activists to fend for themselves. The right-side donors continue to waste money on astroturf grassroots, when they should be supporting the real grassroots of thousands of moms and dads fighting for their children.”“The rebuilding of the Republican Party infrastructure can best happen by funding volunteer ballot efforts that define core principles, engage real voters, give candidates a platform to run on, and win at the ballot.”Both the bipartisan nature of the results and the lost candidate opportunities can best be seen by the margin differences between the voter approval of the Girls Sports ballot measures and the performance by the GOP gubernatorial candidates in Arizona and Colorado..In Arizona, Proposition 318 ran 19% ahead of the GOP gubernatorial nominee – receiving 312,000 more votes..In Colorado, Propositions 133, 134 and 135 ran between 18% to 28% ahead of the GOP nominee – receiving 418,00 to 647,000 more votes on the three measures.Mooney continued,“Full credit for the Colorado effort belongs to Erin Lee, who led more than 3,000 volunteers to produce these historic wins in a Deep Blue state on the Left's best night in a generation. It shows how real people can make a real difference.”

Tim Mooney

Protect Girls Sports in Arizona

+1 480-518-6168

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Girls Sports Win - Common Sense Wins News Provided By Breaking Battlegrounds November 05, 2026, 23:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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