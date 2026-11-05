Hawk Tax Solutions Highlights Year-End Tax Planning For Small Businesses

Year-end tax planning starts now.

The McKinney tax and bookkeeping firm helps business owners plan before December 31, with remote service for clients nationwide.

- Carrie Kirker of Hawk Tax SolutionsMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hawk Tax Solutions, a McKinney, TX tax and bookkeeping firm, is highlighting its small business tax planning for business owners and individuals heading into year-end, with remote tax and bookkeeping services for clients across the United States. Most of the moves that can lower a 2026 tax bill have to happen before December 31, from retirement contributions to the timing of income and expenses, which makes the weeks ahead the time to plan, not filing season.Hawk Tax Solutions was founded by Mark and Carrie Kirker and has worked with individuals and businesses for more than 10 years. Its Director of Tax, Ashley Davis, is an Enrolled Agent, the highest credential the IRS awards and one that authorizes tax professionals to represent taxpayers before the IRS. The firm also provides monthly bookkeeping services, tax return preparation, and new business formation."Tax planning works best before the year ends, while there is still time to act, and we want every client to have a real relationship with the team guiding those decisions," said Carrie Kirker of Hawk Tax Solutions.Tax planning and advisory services are not included with tax return preparation and are offered as separate paid engagements. Business owners and individuals can schedule a free 15 minute discovery call through the Hawk Tax Solutions website, and the firm serves clients in all 50 states and internationally through Zoom and a secure client portal.FAQWhat does year-end tax planning involve?Year-end tax planning looks at decisions that can still be made before December 31, such as retirement contributions and the timing of income and expenses, so business owners and individuals can act while there is still time. Tax planning and advisory services are not included with tax return preparation and are offered as separate paid engagements.Does Hawk Tax Solutions work with clients outside McKinney?Yes. Hawk Tax Solutions serves clients in all 50 states and internationally through Zoom and a secure client portal, where clients can upload documents securely.How can business owners get started?Business owners can schedule a free 15 minute discovery call through the Hawk Tax Solutions website.About Hawk Tax SolutionsHawk Tax Solutions is a McKinney, TX tax and bookkeeping firm founded by Mark and Carrie Kirker, serving individuals and businesses for more than 10 years. The firm offers tax return preparation, monthly bookkeeping, tax planning and consulting, new business formation, and IRS and state tax notice resolution, with remote service for clients in all 50 states and internationally. Learn more at hawktaxsolutions.Hawk Tax Solutions7300 State Highway 121, Suite 300McKinney, TX 75070(214) 728-5120...Media ContactCarrie Kirker / Mark KirkerHawk Tax Solutions...(214) 728-5120

Carrie Kirker / Mark Kirker

Hawk Tax Solutions

+1 214 728 5120

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Hawk Tax Solutions Highlights Year-End Tax Planning for Small Businesses News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 05, 2026, 23:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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