Frites Street and Fasturtle

The chef-trusted, seed-oil-free fry brand taps Phoenix agency Fasturtle to scale its website, search presence and demand generation nationwide.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frites Street, the chef-driven frozen fry company whose twice-fried Belgian-style frites are served in more than 400 restaurant locations nationwide, has selected Fasturtle as its digital marketing and website support partner. The engagement covers the Frites Street website, search visibility, content and demand generation as the brand scales its chef and distributor footprint across the country.The decision follows a milestone year for Frites Street. In December 2025 the company became the first wholesale fry brand to earn the Seed Oil Free Certifiedseal, after converting its entire operation to a non-seed, tropical high-oleic oil. That shift put Frites Street at the center of one of the loudest conversations in American foodservice, what chefs fry in, and brought a surge of interest from operators, distributors and consumers looking for a verified alternative.Growth of that kind puts pressure on the digital front door. Frites Street reaches professional kitchens through a national distribution network that includes Sysco, US Foods, Shamrock Foods, Ben E. Keith, Chef's Warehouse, Nicholas & Co. and Peddlers Son, with nationwide redistribution through Dot Foods. Operators order the line in Arizona, Southern California, Chicago, Las Vegas, Utah and Texas. The company also runs a direct channel for Frites Street Seedless Oil and an education arm, French Fry University. Each audience arrives with a different question, and each one lands on the same website.Under the engagement, Fasturtle will take ownership of website support and performance, search engine optimization for both chef-facing and consumer-facing queries, content production, and paid and organic demand generation. The agency will also build out tracking and reporting so Frites Street can see which markets, menus and channels are producing qualified operator inquiries rather than raw traffic.Fasturtle, founded in Phoenix in 2000, is a certified Google Partner and an Inc. 5000 honoree that has spent 26 years building lead generation programs for operator-driven businesses: home services, contractors, medical practices and specialty manufacturers. The firm is best known for a hands-on account model in which clients work directly with the strategists running their campaigns.“We built this company one chef at a time, and that only works if the person on the other end can actually find us and get a straight answer,” said Flip Isard, Founder and President of Frites Street.“We're in hundreds of kitchens now, we're shipping oil direct, and the questions coming at us are a lot more sophisticated than they were five years ago. We needed a partner who would treat our website like a working tool for chefs instead of a brochure. Fasturtle got that in the first conversation.”“Frites Street is the rare brand that earned its distribution instead of buying it,” said Eric Olsen, Founder and President of Fasturtle.“Flip and his team made a hard operational bet on getting seed oils out of the fryer before the market demanded it, and now the market is catching up. Our job is to make sure that when a chef in Chicago or a distributor rep in Atlanta goes looking for a verified answer, Frites Street is the one they find, and that the company can see exactly where those conversations are coming from.”About Frites StreetFounded in Arizona in 2014 and now serving more than 400 restaurant locations, Frites Street makes twice-fried, Belgian-style frites and gourmet potato products for professional chefs. Its Kennebec-style potatoes are brined for 24 hours, oil-blanched and frozen, with no coatings and no preservatives, and its lineup is naturally vegan, soy-free, gluten-free and kosher. In December 2025 Frites Street became the first wholesale fry brand awarded the Seed Oil Free Certifiedseal after converting its entire operation to 100% non-seed tropical high-oleic oil. The company's products have been featured in Food & Wine and Forbes and are available through Sysco, US Foods, Shamrock Foods, Ben E. Keith, Chef's Warehouse, Nicholas & Co. and Dot Foods redistribution. Learn more at fritesstreet.About FasturtleFounded in 2000 and based in Phoenix, Fasturtle is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in website design, SEO, paid media and lead generation for operator-driven businesses. A certified Google Partner and Inc. 5000 honoree, Fasturtle builds and manages marketing programs measured in qualified customer opportunities, with transparent reporting through the Fasturtle Dashboard and CallRail. Learn more at fasturtle.Media ContactFasturtle Marketing...(480) 348-0467

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Frites Street Selects Fasturtle as Digital Marketing and Website Partner for National Growth News Provided By Fasturtle November 05, 2026, 23:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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