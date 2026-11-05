Cardsight AI Expands Into Disney And Marvel Trading Cards Across Identification, Catalog, And Market Data

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CardSight now identifies collectible Disney and Marvel trading cards, from Topps Chrome Disney and Topps Disney Neon to three decades of Marvel releases.

- Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder & CEO of CardSight AI, Inc, ME, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CardSight AI, Inc., the trading card infrastructure platform, today announced support for Disney and Marvel trading cards across all three parts of its platform: identification, catalog, and market data. CardSight, the company's identification product, now identifies Disney and Marvel trading cards from a single photo, and the CardSight AI catalog now covers hundreds of Disney and Marvel releases spanning more than four decades, with market data available through the same API.For businesses that handle trading cards every day, Disney and Marvel trading cards are not a separate hobby. Online sellers list them next to sports cards, trading card shops buy them in the same collections, and collection apps find them in the same binders. With this release, Disney and Marvel trading cards move through the same identification, catalog, and pricing workflow as every other trading card on the CardSight AI platform.Collectible Disney and Marvel trading cardsSupport is built for collectible Disney and Marvel trading cards, the products collectors chase for refractors and numbered parallels, like Topps Chrome Disney, Topps Disney Neon, and Topps Chrome Marvel. Coverage runs from current releases back through decades of vintage releases, including Marvel trading cards built around both comic book art and Marvel Studios films.These are character-driven collectibles, and CardSight handles them the same way it handles sports cards. CardSight identifies any number of trading cards in a single photo, while many existing tools scan one at a time, matching each to its catalog record. For collection apps, those catalog records make Disney and Marvel set tracking possible, so collectors can see which trading cards they own from a release and which they still need.Market data, not opinionsEvery Disney and Marvel trading card in the catalog connects to the same transparent trading card market data CardSight AI provides across its platform. Each record traces back to a specific sale or listing, so an app or a business can see the actual market for a Topps Chrome Disney refractor or a numbered Marvel parallel and apply its own pricing views, rather than relying on a single number calculated by someone else. Completed sales show what Disney and Marvel trading cards have actually sold for, while active listings show what sellers are asking today. That second view matters for insurance replacement values and for collectors pricing out the rest of a set.Same platform, same speedWith Disney and Marvel, CardSight now identifies more than 11,000 trading card sets across sports cards, trading card games, and entertainment trading cards. Results still return in milliseconds as coverage grows. Disney and Marvel identification runs on the same platform, at the same speed, as every other trading card CardSight identifies. That includes graded slabs: graded Disney and Marvel trading cards come back with the certificate number and the full label text, the same as graded sports cards and graded Pokémon cards.One provider across the hobbyCardSight AI was built on the idea that trading card companies should not each have to solve the same hard problems on their own. Identification, a canonical trading card catalog, and transparent market data are shared needs across the hobby, and the cost of building them in-house grows with every category a business supports. With Disney and Marvel on the platform, apps, marketplaces, and trading card shops can expand into entertainment trading cards without taking on that cost themselves."CardSight AI has the world's fastest and most capable trading card identification platform in CardSight, and being the most capable means covering the trading cards people actually collect," said Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AI. "Most collectors don't stick to one category, so the apps and shops that serve them can't either. Now a single integration can identify, catalog, and price Disney and Marvel trading cards right alongside sports cards and Pokémon cards, at the same industry-leading speed."One trading card API for developersFor developers, Disney and Marvel support is part of the same CardSight AI trading card API that apps already use. Apps that rely on CardSight AI for sports card identification and Pokémon identification can add Disney trading card identification and Marvel trading card identification without a new vendor, a new integration, or a new subscription. Each identified trading card links to its record in the CardSight AI trading card database, a catalog of more than 16 million trading cards, along with market data from the same provider. CardSight AI provides SDKs for Node, Python, Swift, Java, and, plus trading card MCP endpoints for AI agents and LLM integrations.In practice, a trading card shop can take in a mixed collection of sports cards, Pokémon cards, and Disney trading cards at the counter in one pass. A marketplace can give Disney and Marvel listings the same catalog matching and pricing context as everything else it sells.AvailabilityDisney and Marvel identification, catalog, and market data are available now through the CardSight AI API on every plan, including the free tier. Developers can check which Disney and Marvel sets are supported before writing any code, using a free coverage check in the API. Developers can start for free at , explore the API in the browser at , and review the API documentation.About CardSight AICardSight AI, Inc. is a trading card identification and data infrastructure company based in the Portland, Maine area. Its platform combines fast, accurate trading card identification, the CardSight AI trading card catalog of more than 16 million trading cards, and transparent market data. Developers get all three through a single trading card API, with SDKs and trading card MCP endpoints for AI agents and LLM integrations. CardSight AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program and the Founder Residency at the Roux Institute at Northeastern University. Learn more at .Disney, Marvel, Topps, and other product names mentioned are trademarks of their respective owners. CardSight AI is not affiliated with or endorsed by these companies.

Eric Nusbaum

CardSight AI, Inc.

+1 207-699-4565

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CardSight AI Expands Into Disney and Marvel Trading Cards Across Identification, Catalog, and Market Data News Provided By CardSight AI, Inc. November 05, 2026, 23:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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