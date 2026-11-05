Revfer Now Helps Startups Keep Their Social Media Posting, No Prompts Needed

A founder types one line, such as“Hindi support is live”, and Revfer drafts posts for Facebook and Instagram in the founder's voice, ready to approve in one tap and published at the best hour.

A typical week with Revfer for startups: one line about a launch, a post drafted from industry news, and both approved from the inbox and published at the best hour for each platform.

Freelance social media managers typically charge small businesses $400 to $2,000 a month for two channels, according to Upwork. Revfer Premium is currently $19 a month.

Founders describe their product once; Revfer's AI drafts Facebook and Instagram posts from launches and industry news, and publishes on approval.

- Pankaj Aggarwal, Founder, RevferASHLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revfer, an Ashland, Massachusetts AI software company, now supports startups as well as local businesses, with a version of its AI social media product built for founders and early-stage teams who know they should post every week but rarely find the time.Most AI writing tools wait for a prompt. Revfer works the other way around. A founder describes the product once, in about 10 minutes. From then on, Revfer drafts posts itself: from launches and updates the founder mentions in a single line, and from news in the startup's industry that it connects to what the company builds. Drafts arrive by email, and the founder approves each one with a tap or edits it first. Nothing is published without approval.Revfer then publishes each approved post to Facebook and Instagram at the best hour for each platform, in the founder's time zone. Every edit, skip and approval teaches it the founder's voice, so drafts sound more like the founder over time.The problem Revfer solves is consistency, not writing. Startup social accounts tend to go quiet exactly when the company is busiest, during a launch, a fundraise or a customer crunch. The usual fixes still depend on the founder starting the work: freelancers need the product explained again and again, scheduling tools still need someone to fill the calendar, and chatbots forget the product as soon as the tab closes. According to Upwork, freelance social media managers in the US typically charge small businesses $400 to $2,000 a month to manage two channels.“Every launch week, our own feed went quiet,” said Pankaj Aggarwal, founder of Revfer.“I paid freelancers, and they needed the product explained again and again. Now Revfer runs Revfer's own social media. It drafts from what we ship and what is happening in our space, and we approve from our phones. That is what we offer founders.”Revfer is free to start, with one post a week. Premium, with three posts a week, posts from industry news and up to five products or brands, is currently $19 a month, regularly $49. No credit card is needed to start, and setup takes about 15 minutes. Details are on the Revfer for Startups page.About RevferRevfer is AI software that runs social media and Google review replies for small businesses and startups, without needing prompts. It learns the business once, drafts posts and replies in the owner's voice, and publishes them on approval. Revfer is based in Ashland, Massachusetts. Learn more about Revfer at revfer.

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Revfer Now Helps Startups Keep Their Social Media Posting, No Prompts Needed News Provided By Revfer November 06, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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