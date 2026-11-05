US Bitcoin Miner Reports $126M Profit As Rivals Shift Toward AI

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) American Bitcoin reported a quarterly net income of $126 million, but the company's underlying mining economics weakened as power costs rose and mining profits declined. The headline result was heavily supported by a large noncash gain tied to its Bitcoin holdings, leaving investors to focus on whether the miner's accumulation-led strategy can hold up as rivals increasingly pursue artificial intelligence as a parallel growth path.

In its earnings update, the Eric Trump -backed firm said mining revenue fell 5.5% quarter over quarter to $63.4 million, while the cost to mine one bitcoin increased by about 15% to roughly $42,100. Management attributed the higher costs primarily to electricity price pressure, even as American Bitcoin emphasized that it continued operating“at a structural discount to spot” for power.

Quarterly net income of $126 million was largely driven by a $197.3 million noncash gain on Bitcoin holdings rather than mining operations. Mining revenue dropped to $63.4 million, and the cost per bitcoin rose about 15% to around $42,100. Gross mining profit declined to $25.8 million, and the mining margin fell to 41% from 49% in the prior quarter. Excluding gains from Bitcoin holdings, the company would have reported an operating loss of about $5.5 million; it also recorded a $64.3 million loss on derivatives. American Bitcoin increased its Bitcoin reserves to 8,427 BTC by the end of September, while several competitors are scaling AI-related power and data infrastructure.

Key takeawaysProfit masked by Bitcoin gains as mining margins compress

The company's reported results show a clear split between accounting gains tied to its BTC portfolio and the day-to-day economics of running mining equipment. According to American Bitcoin's financial statements, the $197.3 million noncash gain on its Bitcoin holdings was the dominant factor behind the quarter's $126 million net income.

Mining revenue decreased to $63.4 million, down from $68.9 million the previous quarter. At the same time, the cost to produce one bitcoin rose to approximately $42,100, reflecting higher electricity costs. This translated into weaker profitability: gross mining profit fell to $25.8 million from $33 million, and the mining margin dropped to 41% from 49%.

American Bitcoin also missed the revenue bar set by analysts. Revenue of $63.4 million came in below the $74.35 million consensus estimate reported by Yahoo Finance data, a shortfall of nearly 15%.

Operational output softened as well. The company mined 891 BTC during the quarter, compared with 932 BTC in the previous three months. When electricity costs rise and network difficulty increases, even miners that maintain a discount to spot power can see margins erode-an issue that becomes more pronounced when results are viewed through the lens of sustainability rather than a single quarter's bottom line.

What management and investors are wrestling with

American Bitcoin's CEO, Mike Ho, said in the earnings announcement that despite seasonal power cost pressures, the company continued mining Bitcoin at“a structural discount to spot.” The phrasing underscores a key part of the miner's thesis: maintain access to cheaper energy to stay profitable even as broader market conditions fluctuate.

However, Enigma Holdings founder David Gamble, who focuses on Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure, argued that the reported profit does not fully capture the condition of the mining business itself.“Ultimately, mining Bitcoin below its market price doesn't automatically mean you're creating shareholder value,” Gamble told Cointelegraph.

Looking deeper into the income statement, the company's own disclosures highlight the gap. Excluding gains from Bitcoin holdings, American Bitcoin would have shown an operating loss of approximately $5.5 million. In addition, it recorded a separate $64.3 million loss on derivatives.

Gamble also pointed to another challenge for miners: the need to keep investing just to remain competitive. Higher mining difficulty and the ongoing requirement to deploy newer and more efficient technology can pressure long-term profitability, particularly when operational margins are narrowing.

Reserves grow as competitors pursue AI-driven energy models

While American Bitcoin leaned into accumulation, the broader mining sector is increasingly differentiating itself by where it expects future returns to come from-Bitcoin mining versus AI-enabled infrastructure. The contrast is visible across several publicly traded miners.

Riot Platforms is expanding AI infrastructure, including large AI data centers, according to its latest earnings materials. MARA is reportedly expanding into AI while continuing to mine Bitcoin. Core Scientific, meanwhile, has already shifted a substantial portion of its business toward AI data center activities.

American Bitcoin's approach has remained centered on building its Bitcoin balance sheet. The company said it held 8,427 BTC at the end of September, up from 3,418 BTC a year earlier. That steady accumulation helps explain why a noncash gain on BTC holdings played such a large role in the quarter's profitability.

Gamble framed the industry shift around capital allocation and energy infrastructure.“The real competitive advantage in this industry is shifting toward energy infrastructure,” he said.“It's no longer just about how much Bitcoin you can mine or how much hashrate you can deploy.”

His argument extends beyond strategy into practical constraints. Miners and AI developers can end up competing for the same power supply, and in some locations, AI data centers may generate higher returns than mining. Still, the transition is not automatic; Gamble noted that a miner would need to account for depreciation, equipment replacement, financing costs, and the opportunity cost of reallocating capital.

What to watch next for American Bitcoin

American Bitcoin's quarter highlights a potential fault line for investors: accounting gains from BTC holdings can stabilize earnings, but the operating picture depends on power costs, mining difficulty, and the pace of technology upgrades. Readers should watch whether the company can arrest margin compression in subsequent quarters-and whether its growing reserve position offsets the competitive pressure created as more miners channel capital into AI-focused energy infrastructure.

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