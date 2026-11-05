York University Secures Landmark Medical School Investment Through Budget 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal capital investment backs groundbreaking new facility to be built in Vaughan, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University celebrates the Government of Canada's investment in its unique-in-Canada school of medicine, announced today in Budget 2026.

“York University applauds the federal government's vision in making this important capital investment in our new school of medicine,” said Lisa Philipps, interim president and vice-chancellor.“This commitment through Budget 2026 enables York's vision for transformative medical education right here at home. The federal government's partnership will enable us to create a community-integrated school that delivers a new kind of medical training that advances the integrated health care that Canadians need and deserve.”

The Budget commitment through the Building Canada Strong Fund will directly support York's plans for a 152,500-square-foot medical school building at the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct. The facility will be the anchor for a decentralized, community-based medical education designed to better prepare physicians to provide person-centred, team-based care. The building will include classrooms, simulation laboratories, anatomy and applied research laboratories, library and learning spaces, a lecture theatre, and student support areas enabled by future-oriented digital health technologies.

At full capacity, York will graduate 80 physicians annually and accommodate 240 undergraduate learners and 293 postgraduate learners. Beyond adding primary care capacity, York's goal is to address gaps in communities by better preparing physicians to deliver strong primary care, with integrated interprofessional teams and better-connected community and hospital care.

“York's medical school will be purpose-built to train family medicine and generalist physicians,” said David Peters, dean of the Faculty of Health and School of Medicine.“Here, by changing physician education, we will start building a new future for primary care for people in Vaughan, around Ontario and across Canada.”

Designed from the outset around the needs of communities, York's model includes an accelerated three-year MD program and earlier community-based residency training through its foundational Integrated Community-Based Learning Network. The school's reach will extend across York Region and northern Toronto, Simcoe County, the District of Muskoka and surrounding rural and remote communities. By educating physicians in and alongside communities, York aims to strengthen the pipeline of doctors prepared to practice where they are needed most.

Pending approval from the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools (CACMS), York University will welcome its first class of medical students to its Keele campus in north Toronto in 2028. The Budget 2026 investment advances plans for groundbreaking on the Vaughan site in late 2027.

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York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges and prepare our students for meaningful life and career paths. York's Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. At our Markham Campus, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration are built into every program. The York University School of Medicine, the first Canadian medical school to focus on community-based primary health-care education, will welcome its first cohort in September 2028 (subject to accreditation). Globally, York's campus in Costa Rica offers students and researchers exceptional learning and innovation opportunities. York was recently named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 14th consecutive year. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

CONTACT: Barbara Joy York University 416-333-3374...