Defining Next-Gen Luxury: LUXEED Empowers Executive Travel With An Intelligent, Refined Comfort

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's hyper-connected global business landscape, time and energy have become the most precious assets for the world's elite. For multinational executives and venture capital leaders, navigating the daily transit between airports and cross-city meetings is no longer just physical displacement-it is a critical node that dictates executive decision-making efficiency. How to break the boundaries between these segmented journeys and turn them into an ultimate space for efficient work and deep relaxation has become key to redefining the executive mobility experience.

While traditional luxury brands have long focused on the physical accumulation of materials, contemporary elites demand an“intelligent executive cabin” defined by seamless information collaboration and absolute privacy. Amidst this profound industry and contextual shift, LUXEED has redefined the luxurious form of high-end mobility through pioneering technology and prestigious aesthetics.

As the flagship representation of LUXEED anchored in high-end executive travel, the LUXEED LLounge creates an exclusive second-row“first-class” experience. Benchmarked against top-tier intercontinental flight standards, it features Dual 123-Degree Zero-Gravity Cloud Seats upholstered in full-grain Nappa leather and equipped with SPA-grade mechanical massage functions, enabling passengers to instantly shed travel fatigue. Combined with advanced NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) acoustic engineering and Intelligent Privacy Glass, the vehicle completely isolates the cabin from external hustle and bustle. Whether conducting high-security conference calls or engaging in deep meditation, occupants remain in total, composed control within absolute serenity.







Aesthetically, LUXEED models break away from the dullness of traditional commercial vehicles, embracing streamlined sculptural aesthetics and a pioneering aura that perfectly resonates with the rational aesthetic pursuits of modern elites. Furthermore, backed by Chery Group's robust intelligent technology foundation, LUXEED transforms the vehicle cabin into a mobile intelligent assistant. It achieves proactive adaptation across lighting, temperature, and multi-screen collaboration, making mobile work as efficient and effortless as working at corporate headquarters.

As a global high-end intelligent vehicle brand crafted by Chery Group, LUXEED is dedicated to deeply integrating cutting-edge smart technology with high-end lifestyles, shaping a cross-scenario luxury mobility experience for global business leaders. Moving beyond continuous evolution within the in-vehicle cabin, LUXEED extends its intelligent experiences into diverse scenarios, echoing product ecosystems such as the group's embodied AI brand AiMOGA, to jointly build an omni-scenario intelligent lifestyle for the future. From brand philosophy to product prowess, LUXEED continues to pioneer the philosophy of luxury and comfort in global high-end mobility.

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LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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